(WBAP/KLIF) — One person was killed in a gunfight at a Fort Worth Dick’s Sporting Goods. The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, outside a Dick’s Sporting Goods at Alliance Town Center. Fort Worth Police say it started as a hit-and-run accident at a nearby Olive Garden restaurant. The person’s vehicle that was hit began to follow the person who struck their vehicle. The two vehicles stopped at the sporting goods store, where the first vehicle appeared to become disabled.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO