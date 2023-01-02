ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Hills, TX

Richland Hills: 8-Year Old Allegedly Murdered by Grandfather [UPDATE]

Richland HIlls, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – More details have been released about the tragic New Year’s Day stabbing death of an 8-year old boy in Richland Hills. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that Brenym McDonald suffered “sharp force injuries to his neck and chest.” The death was ruled a homicide and the child’s grandfather, 62-year old Phillip Hughes is jailed on 2-million dollars bond on a capital murder charge.
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Fort Worth Hit & Run Turns into Shootout

(WBAP/KLIF) — One person was killed in a gunfight at a Fort Worth Dick’s Sporting Goods. The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, outside a Dick’s Sporting Goods at Alliance Town Center. Fort Worth Police say it started as a hit-and-run accident at a nearby Olive Garden restaurant. The person’s vehicle that was hit began to follow the person who struck their vehicle. The two vehicles stopped at the sporting goods store, where the first vehicle appeared to become disabled.
FORT WORTH, TX
AMBER ALERT for 17-Year Celina Girl

Celina, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – The Celina Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for 17- year old Alexis Vidler. She’s a white, female, 5’5”, 138 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes. The suspect vehicle is a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mmirage with Texas license plate RYT5102. The suspect was...
CELINA, TX
Governor Abbott Highlights Legislative Action Needed For Ankle Monitor Violations

Recent alleged crimes committed by state parolees, including the double fatal shooting at Methodist Dallas Hospital prompts Governor Abbott to seek stricter ankle monitor laws. Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan highlighting the need for legislative action...
TEXAS STATE

