Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Give QB Kyle Trask Live Reps in Week 18?
It wasn't that long ago the debate around whether or not quarterback Kyle Trask could lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into their next stretch of successful football was taking place on every conversational platform available. But then Tom Brady came back, and Trask's future was put on hold. With nothing...
Injury Roundup: Updates On Sam Hubbard, Lamar Jackson, And More
CINCINNATI — The Bengals minor injuries appear nearly cleared up as Sam Hubbard (calf) practiced fully on Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury on Dec. 18. Cornerback Eli Apple (neck) was the only other player listed. No other players had an injury designation. Baltimore is not...
‘No Weaknesses’ in Playoff Cowboys, Says Witten
The Dallas Cowboys will disappoint their expansive fanbase if they fail to make any headway in the upcoming NFL playoffs. Count Jason Witten among those, however, who think positive "headway'' is on the horizon. "I don't see really any weaknesses in that football team,'' Witten said of his old squad.
Seahawks vs. Rams Preview: Playoffs Repercussions in Season Finale
With the NFL playoffs still within reach in their regular season finale, the Seattle Seahawks host NFC West Division rival Los Angeles Rams from Lumen Field. Seattle is hunting the final NFC Wild Card spot and needs a win over the Rams, plus for the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers, to reach the postseason.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Vikings Fall After Another Blowout Loss
Can a team be a true contender if it's prone to getting blown out this badly?. The 2022 Minnesota Vikings have had a historically strange season. There's never been anything quite like this. They're the only 12-4 team to ever have a negative point differential, sitting at minus-19 after their third blowout loss of the season. They've been out-gained in over half of their games. They rank 28th out of 32 teams in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric, with 5.8 estimated wins (or less than half their actual total).
Ravens Focused on Winning, Not AFC North Crown
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As it stands. the Ravens could win Sunday, earn a season sweep of the Cincinnati Bengals and still not win the AFC North crown. Nonetheless, Baltimore is just focused on winning the game and going into the playoffs with some momentum, as opposed to all of the variables it can't control.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Preview: Washington Playing NFC East Spoiler in Finale?
Looking to play spoiler with a new starting quarterback, the Washington Commanders host NFC East division foe Dallas Cowboys this Sunday from FedEx Field. A win for Dallas keeps it in the fight for the division title, meanwhile the Commanders are looking ahead to see where they will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 1/5
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 18 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice. DNP. DT Matt Ioannidis (back) LIMITED.
Harbaugh: ‘It’s Very Important to Get Mark Andrews Going’ for Ravens Offense
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finally broke through with a stellar performance against the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh hopes it's a sign of even better things to come. Andrews finished with nine catches on nine targets for 100 yards. “I just think it worked out...
Bengals May Not Get Home Playoff Game, Despite Winning AFC North
CINCINNATI — The NFL announced that the Bengals' Week 17 matchup against the Bills won't be resumed. They also revealed potential playoff scenarios that league owners will vote and could potentially approve on Friday. The Bengals are 11-4 on the season and even if they lose to the Ravens...
Chargers Edge Rusher Joey Bosa Eager to Look Ahead After Battling Food Poisoning in Last Week’s Return to Play
COSTA MESA – Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa made his return last Sunday against the Rams, coming fresh off his surgically repaired groin that forced him to miss 12 games this season. Bosa, after three months away from the game, was put on a snap count restriction last week...
Will Falcons DC Dean Pees Return in 2023?
The Atlanta Falcons' season is closing as they hold their final practice before Sunday's game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the Falcons' playoff hopes gone after their Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, attention has started to turn toward the offseason and what that may bring. The coaching...
‘It’s Hard to Walk’: Falcons OT Kaleb McGary Describes ‘Brutal’ NFL Season
Injuries in the NFL have been brought to the forefront of the conversation this week after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday Night Football. Hamlin's scary injury on the big national TV stage has sent shockwaves through the NFL in every way imaginable. Players are thankful for their health, franchises are reconsidering whether they are utilizing the best practices, and fans are more aware to the humanizing element of the league.
1/04 Injury Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out
A look at the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers' full injury report for the Wednesday before their week 18 matchup. Cleveland had a few players get the day off with rest, while Jack Conklin was out with an ankle injury. Denzel Ward did not participate with a shoulder injury, the same as D'Ernest Johnson.
Fool’s Hope: Packers Made Playoff Run, One Step at Time
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a 4-8 record, seven losses in a span of eight games, a broken thumb and, now, injured ribs, Aaron Rodgers believed the Green Bay Packers had a chance to somehow make a run into the NFL playoffs. Sort of. “There was something in there...
Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond
One of the more interesting moves the Cleveland Browns made this year was claiming quarterback Kellen Mond off of waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. The Browns kept three quarterbacks on the active roster the entire season, something they hadn't done either of the past two seasons. Because the Browns have enjoyed good health at the quarterback position, Mond has become a forgotten player this year, but he could be important to the Browns future.
Jaguars Mailbag: Why Doug Pederson Gives Jacksonville an Edge vs. Titans
Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
Giants’ Formula for Success Starts with These Basics
The New York Giants weren't supposed to be a playoff team this year. Nope, not even close--how could they be after a season debacle in 2021 not only exposed glaring roster deficiencies and forced ownership's hand to make drastic changes that dramatically varied from how they had done business. But...
Aidan Hutchinson Plans To Play ‘Best Ball’ against Packers
The Lions and the Packers, each sitting at 8-8, close out the 2022 regular season in grand fashion Sunday at Lambeau Field. Both teams potentially have a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win in the Week 18 matchup. The Packers literally just have to win to claim...
