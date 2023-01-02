Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tatiana, the Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
Cowell's Insanity Defense Rejected by First Appellate District of CaliforniaCorrie WritingOakland, CA
beniciaindependent.com
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal
Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
berkeleyside.org
The photographers behind Berkeleyside and Oaklandside stories
Photography has a way of communicating ideas and emotions in ways that words alone don’t always achieve. Fortunately, both Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside employ full-time photojournalists — Ximena Natera and Amir Aziz, respectively — whose images add layers of meaning to our stories and deepen their impact.
Watch: The Cement Ship's losing battle against a raging ocean in Seacliff
Mother Nature brought her wrath to the Santa Cruz County coast Thursday morning and one of the most notable victims was the historic Cement Ship near Seacliff Village.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit
California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
Storm leaves more than 130,000 California customers without power
PG&E says to prepare for "potential extended outages."
sfstandard.com
Order Banning Homeless Sweeps Puts SF in ‘Impossible Situation,’ Says City Attorney
San Francisco’s city attorney filed a motion pushing back on a federal judge’s recent order prohibiting the city from destroying homeless encampments unless there are sufficient shelter options. In the filing, City Attorney David Chiu asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu to clarify what it means to be...
sfstandard.com
‘Everyone Says the City Is Dead’—but SF’s Internet Radio Stations Beg To Differ
Endless repetition of the same 40 songs, no skip button, a deluge of advertisements that aren’t even tailored to your interests—terrestrial radio has a lot working against it. What’s the point of flipping through FM stations in search of new tunes when you could just pull up Spotify?...
“Most Haunted Cemetery In San Francisco”- 3 Cemeteries You Shouldn’t Visit If You’re Scared Of Ghost
San Francisco is a city with a rich history and, as such, it is no surprise that it is home to a number of reportedly haunted cemeteries. Here are four of the most haunted cemeteries in San Francisco:
Blocking San Francisco's ‘sitting and sleeping laws' defies logic, city attorney says
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — City Attorney David Chiu filed a motion Tuesday seeking clarification on a judge's order that barred San Francisco from enforcing “sitting, lying, and sleeping laws” against unsheltered people. Judge Donna Ryu’s ruling was made on December 23 in response to a lawsuit, Coalition on Homelessness v. City and County of San […]
SF Bay Area storm turns deadly as winds up to 101 mph topple numerous trees
A California storm whipped up winds that knocked over trees across the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night.
Santa Cruz reeling from bomb cyclone as piers are broken, wharf is evacuated
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) -- Santa Cruz evacuated its wharf Thursday as the bomb cyclone continued to bear down on the coastal city, massively damaging piers and other structures along the way.City officials posted about the evacuation on Facebook at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They asked that residents stay inside during the storm to stay safe and not to stand outside to watch the storm-drive chaos."Strong waves are crashing on West Cliff Dr., and West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar. These intense waves are pushing large rocks onto the road as well. Please be careful...
Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors
In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
Where every Bay Area foodie should eat and drink in Alameda
This little island across from San Francisco is packed with flavor.
Bay Area storm live updates: Infant dies after falling tree hits Sonoma County home
An infant has died after a tree fell onto a home in Sonoma County Wednesday night, fire officials said.
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
KTVU FOX 2
Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police
BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
Comments / 16