Read full article on original website
Related
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Harbaugh: ‘It’s Very Important to Get Mark Andrews Going’ for Ravens Offense
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finally broke through with a stellar performance against the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh hopes it's a sign of even better things to come. Andrews finished with nine catches on nine targets for 100 yards. “I just think it worked out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Roundup: Updates On Sam Hubbard, Lamar Jackson, And More
CINCINNATI — The Bengals minor injuries appear nearly cleared up as Sam Hubbard (calf) practiced fully on Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury on Dec. 18. Cornerback Eli Apple (neck) was the only other player listed. No other players had an injury designation. Baltimore is not...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ex Rams WR Torry Holt Named 2023 Hall of Fame Finalist
Legendary St. Louis Rams receiver Torry Holt has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023, the organization announced Wednesday. Holt, a member of the franchise before the relocation back to Los Angeles, was selected sixth overall by the Rams in the 1999 NFL Draft. He wasted no time etching his name into franchise history, as he was a major contributor during his rookie season in a Super Bowl-winning offense that is still famously known as “The Greatest Show on Turf.”
WATCH: Bills' Josh Allen, Sean McDermott get emotional discussing Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin is improving. That was the exact medicine the Buffalo Bills locker room needed. On Thursday, Hamlin’s doctors said he had shown “remarkable improvement” and noted that he was finally awake. While there’s still a long way to go for Hamlin to get back to 100...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Vikings Fall After Another Blowout Loss
Can a team be a true contender if it's prone to getting blown out this badly?. The 2022 Minnesota Vikings have had a historically strange season. There's never been anything quite like this. They're the only 12-4 team to ever have a negative point differential, sitting at minus-19 after their third blowout loss of the season. They've been out-gained in over half of their games. They rank 28th out of 32 teams in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric, with 5.8 estimated wins (or less than half their actual total).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders’ Davante Adams Entire Week 18 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season ends this weekend, the NFL was almost merciful in announcing that the 2022 season will end one day sooner, on Saturday. Davante Adams discussed his desire to return to the Raiders, the state of the franchise, the NFL, and the Silver and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Swimming Accident
Former Cleveland Browns running back was reportedly injured in a swimming accident where he saved his children from drowning in an ocean. Hillis was reported to be in critical condition. The children were safe and healthy. According to an update on Hillis, he is trending in a positive direction. In...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘It’s Hard to Walk’: Falcons OT Kaleb McGary Describes ‘Brutal’ NFL Season
Injuries in the NFL have been brought to the forefront of the conversation this week after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday Night Football. Hamlin's scary injury on the big national TV stage has sent shockwaves through the NFL in every way imaginable. Players are thankful for their health, franchises are reconsidering whether they are utilizing the best practices, and fans are more aware to the humanizing element of the league.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steve Wilks Sends Prayers to Damar Hamlin & the Buffalo Bills
From 2012 to 2016, Steve Wilks and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together on the defensive staff for the Carolina Panthers. The two formed a close relationship during their time together in Charlotte and after hearing about what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night's game against Cincinnati, Wilks made sure to reach out to his good friend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Positions Oklahoma Needs to Shore Up Before Next Fall
Oklahoma’s offseason will go a long way in determining the Sooners’ on-field success next fall. So far, so good, as Oklahoma has shored up several positions through the transfer portal and signed an elite recruiting class. The team did go 6-7 on the season, though, leaving much to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars Mailbag: Why Doug Pederson Gives Jacksonville an Edge vs. Titans
Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants’ Formula for Success Starts with These Basics
The New York Giants weren't supposed to be a playoff team this year. Nope, not even close--how could they be after a season debacle in 2021 not only exposed glaring roster deficiencies and forced ownership's hand to make drastic changes that dramatically varied from how they had done business. But...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ben Johnson Listed as Potential Candidate for Panthers Opening
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is going to be a coveted candidate to become a NFL head coach in the near future. The biggest question facing the Lions is just how long Johnson is going to remain in town running the offense. Since Johnson was named offensive coordinator, Detroit's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Cut CB Xavier Rhodes, Sign DB Off Jets Practice Squad
The Buffalo Bills have released veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes and signed safety Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad in a corresponding move, the team announced Wednesday. Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2017 First-Team All-Pro selection, signed with the Bills practice squad on Sept. 28 before being...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Sean McVay is ‘Grateful’ for Rams ‘Incredibly Challenging’ Season
The Los Angeles Rams entered this season riding high off their first Super Bowl title in over two decades and appeared to have all of the ingredients to defend their crown. And yet, as the Rams enter Week 18 holding a 5-11 record and playing without injured stars such as quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Super Bowl - let alone playoffs - seem such a distant afterthought.
Comments / 0