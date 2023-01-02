In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the submitted films. The 2023 BAFTA Awards longlists were revealed on January 6. “All Quiet on the Western Front” earned a leading 15 mentions with “The Banshees of Inisherin” right behind at 14. “Elvis” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” each reaped an even dozen. Four films merited eight mentions: “Aftersun,” “Babylon,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Scroll down to see the semi-finalists for the 2023 BAFTA Awards nominations. In the recently concluded round one (which ran from Dec. 9...

