Gladiator sequel to start filming in May
The 'Gladiator' sequel will start filming in May. Director Sir Ridley Scott and his team are casting major roles in the upcoming film ahead of cameras rolling in Ouarzazate, Morocco, in a few months time, and it is hoped original star Russell Crowe will make an appearance in flashbacks as his character Maximus from the original 2000 epic.
'Jeremy Renner Dead' Trends Despite Actor's Constant Update Since Snowplow Accident — Rumors Debunked!
Jeremy Renner is alive and recovering at a medical facility after the horrifying snowplow accident. Online trolls took their chance to spread death hoaxes and false rumors as Renner continues to make a recovery in a hospital. The actor already shared posts on his Instagram page showing that he has been doing well after the near-death experience.
BAFTA longlists: ‘All Quiet,’ ‘Banshees,’ ‘Elvis’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ lead
In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the submitted films. The 2023 BAFTA Awards longlists were revealed on January 6. “All Quiet on the Western Front” earned a leading 15 mentions with “The Banshees of Inisherin” right behind at 14. “Elvis” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” each reaped an even dozen. Four films merited eight mentions: “Aftersun,” “Babylon,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Scroll down to see the semi-finalists for the 2023 BAFTA Awards nominations. In the recently concluded round one (which ran from Dec. 9...
Allison Williams Sparkles in Leopard Mach & Mach Pumps With ‘M3gan’ for ‘Today’ Show
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Allison Williams’ latest film project, “M3gan,” came to life this week — with a fashionable twist. While leaving the set of the “Today” show in New York City, Williams wore a chic black crop top and midi skirt. To ward off the winter chill, the “Girls” star also paired the set with a matching coat. Completing the actress’ ensemble was a leather top-handle clutch by Mark Cross. However, her entrance also included an unusual accent: M3gan herself — or, at...
Scoot: Henry Winkler on being "The Fonz," overcoming dyslexia, and more
Social media buzz about the passing of “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler -“The Fonz” - were proven to be a hoax when Scoot talked to “The Fonz” on his talk show Thursday afternoon. Henry admitted that he was glad the rumors were wrong!
