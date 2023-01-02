Coroner names two drivers killed in a Friday night crash in Hardeeville

Two men were killed Friday night on Highway 17 in Hardeeville after one of them drove on the wrong side of the road, according to the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.

Salvador Sanchez, 50, of Hardeeville, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Jasper County Coroner’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Alexis Andrade, 29, was taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital where he later died.

Sanchez was driving a Nissan pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the post said. He was heading south in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 into oncoming traffic when he hit a white Ford Explorer, driven by Andrade.

Additional information including whether any other cars were hit or whether alcohol was involved was not immediately available.

This marks the third fatal crash in the area over the holiday weekend. At least two Beaufort pedestrians , 59-year-old Robert McCoy and Bruce Singleton, 58, were killed in separate crashes.

At least 21 people died in Beaufort County and 19 were killed in Jasper County as a result of crashes in 2022, according to numbers tallied by the S.C. Department of Public Safety . In 2021, 25 people were killed in Beaufort County and 23 died in Jasper County, the data showed.