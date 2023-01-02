Read full article on original website
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
Raiders’ Davante Adams Entire Week 18 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season ends this weekend, the NFL was almost merciful in announcing that the 2022 season will end one day sooner, on Saturday. Davante Adams discussed his desire to return to the Raiders, the state of the franchise, the NFL, and the Silver and...
WATCH: Bills' Josh Allen, Sean McDermott get emotional discussing Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin is improving. That was the exact medicine the Buffalo Bills locker room needed. On Thursday, Hamlin’s doctors said he had shown “remarkable improvement” and noted that he was finally awake. While there’s still a long way to go for Hamlin to get back to 100...
Steve Wilks Sends Prayers to Damar Hamlin & the Buffalo Bills
From 2012 to 2016, Steve Wilks and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together on the defensive staff for the Carolina Panthers. The two formed a close relationship during their time together in Charlotte and after hearing about what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night's game against Cincinnati, Wilks made sure to reach out to his good friend.
Bengals May Not Get Home Playoff Game, Despite Winning AFC North
CINCINNATI — The NFL announced that the Bengals' Week 17 matchup against the Bills won't be resumed. They also revealed potential playoff scenarios that league owners will vote and could potentially approve on Friday. The Bengals are 11-4 on the season and even if they lose to the Ravens...
Cowboys vs. Commanders Preview: Washington Playing NFC East Spoiler in Finale?
Looking to play spoiler with a new starting quarterback, the Washington Commanders host NFC East division foe Dallas Cowboys this Sunday from FedEx Field. A win for Dallas keeps it in the fight for the division title, meanwhile the Commanders are looking ahead to see where they will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Ben Johnson Listed as Potential Candidate for Panthers Opening
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is going to be a coveted candidate to become a NFL head coach in the near future. The biggest question facing the Lions is just how long Johnson is going to remain in town running the offense. Since Johnson was named offensive coordinator, Detroit's...
Jaguars Mailbag: Why Doug Pederson Gives Jacksonville an Edge vs. Titans
Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
