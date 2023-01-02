Read full article on original website
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Final: Georgia Blasts TCU; Claims Back-to-Back Titles
The lead up to the College Football Playoff National Championship was the only time the matchup between Georgia and TCU was close. Coming off of two epic semifinals matchups, many expected to see more fireworks in Los Angeles. The only fireworks fired off inside SoFi Stadium were red. The Bulldogs,...
Texans WR John Metchie III Making ‘Amazing’ Progress From Leukemia
Texans general manager Nick Caserio shared good news Wednesday regarding rookie wide receiver John Metchie’s battle with leukemia. The wide receiver, who missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia) in July, is making “massive strides” in regards to his recovery journey, according to Caserio. Because of his “amazing” progress, it’s possible that Metchie could return to team practices as early as April.
One Potentially Sensible Bears Approach to First Pick
There are countless guesses floating around about the Bears and the first pick of the draft. GM Ryan Poles telling everyone how he likes Justin Fields didn't apparently suit the conspiracy theorists in the NFL/Internet world, or the newest personnel expert, one LeSean "Shady" McCoy. The former running back is now a commentator for FS1 and apparent doesn't think much of Fields.
Stetson Bennett is Older Than These 16 NFL Quarterbacks
It is a truth universally acknowledged that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is old. The man was born Oct. 28, 1997—before the advent of the BCS (much less the College Football Playoff), before Titanic was released, just over a month after Princess Diana's funeral—and his veteran savvy proved an asset to Georgia in back-to-back national title runs.
NFL Draft Profile: Jimmy Phillips Jr., Linebacker, SMU Mustangs
Former Bengals First Rounder Signs Futures Deal With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick John Ross is headed to Kansas City. The 27-year-old worked out for the Chiefs on Monday, before ultimately signing a reserve/futures contract for the 2023 season. Ross had 11 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown for New York in 2021. He...
What Worries Bears Fans Most About Ryan Poles’ Comments
As Bears season-ending press conferences go, this had the a real air of professionalism. It was refreshing when no one talked about collaboration or said "Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No," but there were still enough things to cause concern. Attempts by Bears GM Ryan Poles Tuesday...
Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) produced its first-ever All-Pro team on Wednesday. The roster consists of the very best at each position according to the players only. These 29 elites come from 17 different schools. Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are each represented by two players, while Alabama and Tennessee lead the way with three.
AP top 25 poll: Georgia tops final college football rankings of 2022
Georgia dominated the College Football Playoff national championship, trouncing TCU in a 58-point rout that is the widest margin of victory in any bowl game in college football history. So not much drama about which team finished at No. 1 in the final AP top 25 college football rankings as...
Bengals Linebacker Posts Cryptic Message About Future On Social Media
CINCINNATI — Bengals media voices Joe Goodberry and Jake Liscow were discussing Germaine Pratt's stellar 2022 season on Twitter Monday afternoon when the linebacker chimed in with a declaration about his third-down play. Pratt owns PFF's top pass coverage grade among linebackers (90.1 grade, 1/60) and made it clear...
Falcons CEO Confident in Coach Arthur Smith, General Manager Terry Fontenot?
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot took the stage for their end-of-season press conference in Flowery Branch on Wednesday afternoon, just under two years after accepting their respective jobs. Through two seasons, the Falcons have showed startling consistency, finishing 7-10 and drafting No. 8 overall each...
New Dawg Report: Germie Bernard
Welcome to the New Dawg Report! Over the next month or so, we'll be taking you through every new Husky, one at a time. Kalen DeBoer's first full recruiting class on Montlake is an exciting one, ranked 25th overall by 247 Sports when factoring in both high school recruits and transfers.
Aaron Rodgers Connection as Commanders Fire Scott Turner?
JAN 10 WASHINGTON FIRING The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner on Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a...
Texans Request to Interview Jonathan Gannon
It's January and that means the annual tradition in South Texas is upon us. The Houston Texans are again looking for a new head coach after firing Lovie Smith on Sunday after one disappointing season, and the organization has requested permission to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Gannon is...
Northwestern hires attorney to probe alleged football hazing
Northwestern has hired an outside attorney to investigate alleged hazing within its football program. The school said Wednesday in a statement it “immediately” hired attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff to lead the investigation after it was made aware of the alleged hazing following this past season. The school said Hickey will likely interview players, coaches and staff members. ESPN first reported the investigation. “While we do not yet know whether the allegations are true, hazing is prohibited by University policy, and we take these claims seriously,” Northwestern said in a statement. “The health, safety and well-being of our students...
22 Georgia hoopers nominated for McDonald's All American Games
On Wednesday, the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games list of nominees was revealed and 22 high school basketball players from Georgia made the list.
Cowboys Triple Boost for Playoffs? Update on 3 Starters vs. Bucs
There is no denying that the Dallas Cowboys ended their season on a whimper following their 26-6 blowout loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 18. Despite that, though, they are still in the playoffs and can vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career. They will do so with key reinforcements likely on the way in Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz.
