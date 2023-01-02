Northwestern has hired an outside attorney to investigate alleged hazing within its football program. The school said Wednesday in a statement it “immediately” hired attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff to lead the investigation after it was made aware of the alleged hazing following this past season. The school said Hickey will likely interview players, coaches and staff members. ESPN first reported the investigation. “While we do not yet know whether the allegations are true, hazing is prohibited by University policy, and we take these claims seriously,” Northwestern said in a statement. “The health, safety and well-being of our students...

EVANSTON, IL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO