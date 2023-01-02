ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

counton2.com

Renters push for protections following problems from cold weather in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Thousands across the Upstate were without power or water this holiday, with many renters saying they struggled to receive help from property owners. Burst water pipes and no heat in apartments made many homes uninhabitable. Now, people are pushing for an ordinance that would protect renters...
counton2.com

Greenville named top 10 real estate market for 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville and the surrounding area comprise one of the top 10 hottest real estate markets for 2023, according to the National Association of Realtors. “I’ve said that if people can afford to live anywhere, Greenville is the place that people are choosing more and more,”...
GREENVILLE, SC
counton2.com

2 people rescued from flood waters in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials said two people were rescued from flood waters Wednesday morning in Greenville. The City of Greenville said there are several roads in the city that are flooded. Cleveland Park and the Greenville Zoo are closed, according to officials. The Greenville City Fire Department performed...
GREENVILLE, SC
counton2.com

5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in Marion crash

MARION, NC (WSPA) – Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion. The crash happened at the intersection of North Main Street and McDowell High Drive shortly before 3:30pm. Marion Police said a pickup truck was making a left turn from McDowell High...
MARION, NC
counton2.com

Driver dead after car hits tree, overturns in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A high school senior died after a single car crash Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The crash happened on Cothran Road near Windmill Hill Road just after 2 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car was headed westbound on Cothran...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Investigation underway after missing woman found dead in NC

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A investigation is underway after a missing woman was found dead in Rutherford County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Tracey Leigh Thompson was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 100 blocks of...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

