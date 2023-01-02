ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Gladiator sequel to start filming in May

The 'Gladiator' sequel will start filming in May. Director Sir Ridley Scott and his team are casting major roles in the upcoming film ahead of cameras rolling in Ouarzazate, Morocco, in a few months time, and it is hoped original star Russell Crowe will make an appearance in flashbacks as his character Maximus from the original 2000 epic.

