Read full article on original website
Related
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Another American Who Married an Aristocrat Says Meghan Markle Couldn’t Let Go of Her Dream of Being a Celebrity in the Royal Family
An American, who like Meghan Markle married into a British noble family, is weighing in on why the duchess may have had such a hard time adjusting to royal life.
WFMZ-TV Online
Gladiator sequel to start filming in May
The 'Gladiator' sequel will start filming in May. Director Sir Ridley Scott and his team are casting major roles in the upcoming film ahead of cameras rolling in Ouarzazate, Morocco, in a few months time, and it is hoped original star Russell Crowe will make an appearance in flashbacks as his character Maximus from the original 2000 epic.
Scoot: Henry Winkler on being "The Fonz," overcoming dyslexia, and more
Social media buzz about the passing of “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler -“The Fonz” - were proven to be a hoax when Scoot talked to “The Fonz” on his talk show Thursday afternoon. Henry admitted that he was glad the rumors were wrong!
Comments / 0