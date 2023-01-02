ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Newman Catholic boys basketball roughs up Phillips

PHILLIPS – Isaac Seidel had 26 points to lead the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a decisive 74-51 win over Phillips in a Marawood Conference crossover game Thursday night at Phillips High School. Mason Prey added 20 points for the Cardinals, who remain in first place in...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy