Wichita, KS

Wichita hospital welcomes the first 2023 baby

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023 just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Laila Scott was born at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph. Her parents, Nikko and Jessica, tell us she is healthy and happy.

They received a gift basket for having the first baby born in 2023.

“We were all jokingly wanting Laila to be born on January 1st, and it happened so it’s just like wow, God answered our prayers, and we were just joking. So I mean, we’re glad it happened,” said Dr. Jessica Scott.

She adds that her kids are excited to welcome their baby sister into the family.

