The Independent

Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
New York Post

Dania Ramirez sounds off on ‘Alert’ for Fox: ‘She has nothing to lose’

The new Fox procedural “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” features a novel twist — a divorced couple (played by Dania Ramirez and Scott Caan) hunting for missing people each week.  “I think what I love the most is that we get to show a different kind of couple,” Ramirez, 43, told The Post. “We’re not together. A lot of times when you watch ex-couples on television, people struggle with finding a partnership afterwards. We’ve been able to really showcase how that can be possible. “You can still co-parent, and we’re partners on the job,” she said. “Relationships are complicated — not everything...
