Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders’ Davante Adams Entire Week 18 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season ends this weekend, the NFL was almost merciful in announcing that the 2022 season will end one day sooner, on Saturday. Davante Adams discussed his desire to return to the Raiders, the state of the franchise, the NFL, and the Silver and...
It's time to start judging Desmond Ridder by wins and losses
Atlanta Falcons Digital Reporter Scott Bair feels that Desmond Ridder has already passed the eye test and it’s time to grade him on another scale.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills’ Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
FRISCO, Texas – As I drove through the darkness of the Texas night, the light of from a text coming through to my cell phone filled the cabin, lighting up both my face and my daughter's. Seeing a stoplight up ahead, I waited to check it, figuring my wife...
Stetson Bennett Is One Game Away From Becoming an All-Time Great
If the Georgia QB wins his second straight national title Monday, he will go from one of the most doubted to one of the greatest college football players in history.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
Less than a week after being upset in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Michigan has more bad news incoming. Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated that Michigan football is under an NCAA investigation and that charges are expected soon. While the nature of the alleged violations was not divulged, there is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steve Wilks Sends Prayers to Damar Hamlin & the Buffalo Bills
From 2012 to 2016, Steve Wilks and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together on the defensive staff for the Carolina Panthers. The two formed a close relationship during their time together in Charlotte and after hearing about what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night's game against Cincinnati, Wilks made sure to reach out to his good friend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch Miami Heat At Phoenix Suns Friday, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc
VITALS: The Miami Heat and and Suns meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 113-112, win with Jimmy Butler blocking a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer on 11/14. With a victory, Miami will sweep the series for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Heat are 31-37 all-time versus Phoenix during the regular season, including 16-19 in home games and 15-18 in road games. ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) and Duncan Robinson (hamstring) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers Remain College Basketball’s Most Recent Undefeated Champs
No. 21 New Mexico entered the new year with a 14-0 record, but their undefeated streak came to an end on Tuesday night. Coach Richard Pitino and the Lobos were the last remaining undefeated team during the 2022-23 season, but they suffered a 71-67 loss at Fresno State. The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers were also undefeated to start 2023, but they lost 65-64 at home to Rutgers on Monday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars Mailbag: Why Doug Pederson Gives Jacksonville an Edge vs. Titans
Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ben Johnson Listed as Potential Candidate for Panthers Opening
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is going to be a coveted candidate to become a NFL head coach in the near future. The biggest question facing the Lions is just how long Johnson is going to remain in town running the offense. Since Johnson was named offensive coordinator, Detroit's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Strong Second Half Pushes Syracuse Past Pittsburgh
After a nail-biting loss to NC State Sunday on the road, Syracuse women's basketball hosted Pittsburgh at the Dome on Thursday, looking for revenge. The Orange got back on track with a resounding 89-71 victory. Early in the game, the Orange looked to be in control, led by Georgia Woolley...
