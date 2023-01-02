VITALS: The Miami Heat and and Suns meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 113-112, win with Jimmy Butler blocking a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer on 11/14. With a victory, Miami will sweep the series for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Heat are 31-37 all-time versus Phoenix during the regular season, including 16-19 in home games and 15-18 in road games. ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) and Duncan Robinson (hamstring) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable.

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO