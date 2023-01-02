ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison County, MO

KSNT News

Two killed in northeast Kansas crash

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people died after a vehicle crash in northeast Kansas. The crash happened a half-mile east of Sabetha in Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say an eastbound SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto U.S. Highway 75 in front of a […]
SABETHA, KS
WIBW

Sabetha couple dies after failure to yield right of way on highway

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha couple is dead after failing to yield the right of way to a Texas driver on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 260th Rd. near Sabetha with reports of a fatality crash.
SABETHA, KS
WOWT

‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into home

HOLLAND, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Nebraska home, according to officials. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators determined the UPS...
HOLLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stolen truck recovered in Craig, Mo.

FALLS CITY – Arrest warrants have been issued for men suspected of stealing a truck and tools from a Richardson County residence Dec. 7 or 8. Court records say Chase Engel, 25, and David Sprague Jr., 43, of St. Joseph, Mo. are suspected of theft from a 652 Avenue residence.
CRAIG, MO
WIBW

Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says, around 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, officials received a 911 call of a possible shooting and battery near U.S. Highway 36 and Timber Rd.
HIAWATHA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: hundreds of traffic stops during New Year enforcement

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff's Office participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1. During this time, the department had 279 traffic stops. The department issued 52 citations, had a total of 13 arrests including 3 felony drug arrests. The department went on 116 calls for service and investigated 5 accidents.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
KSNT News

Person arrested in Brown County shooting

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with a correction. The original article incorrectly identified the alleged shooter. 27 News apologizes for its mistake. BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent shooting. On Monday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of U.S. 36 near […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Brown Co. deputies respond to 6,000+ incidents in 2022

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Deputies in Brown County responded to more than 6,000 incidents in 2022 while dispatchers received more than 60,000 calls for help. Of the 60,000 total calls Brown County dispatchers received in 2022, Sheriff John Merchant says 5,800 of those were 911 emergency calls. He said the county’s dispatch line includes the Sheriff’s Office, the City of Hiawatha, Town and Country Ambulance, Squad 48, multiple fire departments and tribal police.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
kmaland.com

One arrested on warrant in Red Oak

(Red Oak) -- One person was arrested in Red Oak Wednesday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 41-year-old Troy S. Williams was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear. Williams was transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held on $1000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Tarus Mae Delores Hayes, 39, of Council Bluffs, was arrested December 30th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. Caleb Michael Solari, 23, of Corning, was arrested December 31st for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. The...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Prison ordered after meth found in search for Linda Dillard

PAWNEE CITY - A Pawnee County judge sentenced James Money, 63, of Table Rock to two years in prison and a year of post-release supervision for possession in July of 2021. Court records say Nebraska State Patrol units served a search warrant for a 715 Road residence near Table Rock while investigating the disappearance of Linda Dillard. The Jefferson County woman was last seen near Table Rock in June of 2021.
TABLE ROCK, NE
WIBW

Reckless driver reports lead to DUI arrest of Hiawatha man

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Reports of a reckless driver led to the arrest of a Hiawatha man on a DUI in December. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 p.m. on Dec. 23, deputies were called to an area of 1st St. in Hiawatha with reports of a reckless driver.
HIAWATHA, KS
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate injured three staff members during assault, officials say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution injured several staff members on Monday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the inmate cursed at a staff member before he punched them in the face. The inmate then punched another staff member, who had just...
TECUMSEH, NE
WOWT

Plattsmouth man recovering after house destroyed by fire

A Plattsmouth man is counting his blessings while recovering from a fire that took his house. Chilly Wednesday with a few lingering flurries before we warm up. We now know what caused the explosion that killed a man in Council Bluffs. Sen. Ben Sasse gives farewell address. Updated: 5 hours...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse

NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse this fall. Court records say the teacher has been working with a student since he was in sixth grade. The student is described as autistic with a history of heart issues and seizures due to a genetic defect that affects his brain. Due to his heart condition, he is directed to rest when tired.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

