Two killed in northeast Kansas crash
SABETHA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people died after a vehicle crash in northeast Kansas. The crash happened a half-mile east of Sabetha in Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say an eastbound SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto U.S. Highway 75 in front of a […]
WIBW
Sabetha couple dies after failure to yield right of way on highway
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha couple is dead after failing to yield the right of way to a Texas driver on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 260th Rd. near Sabetha with reports of a fatality crash.
WOWT
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into home
HOLLAND, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Nebraska home, according to officials. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators determined the UPS...
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen truck recovered in Craig, Mo.
FALLS CITY – Arrest warrants have been issued for men suspected of stealing a truck and tools from a Richardson County residence Dec. 7 or 8. Court records say Chase Engel, 25, and David Sprague Jr., 43, of St. Joseph, Mo. are suspected of theft from a 652 Avenue residence.
WIBW
Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says, around 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, officials received a 911 call of a possible shooting and battery near U.S. Highway 36 and Timber Rd.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: hundreds of traffic stops during New Year enforcement
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff's Office participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1. During this time, the department had 279 traffic stops. The department issued 52 citations, had a total of 13 arrests including 3 felony drug arrests. The department went on 116 calls for service and investigated 5 accidents.
Police found reported stolen car on fire, suspect fled the area
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and continue searching for a suspect. Just after 6:30p.m. on Sunday police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 900 block George Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The 1994 Ford Thunderbird had been reported stolen in Platte...
Person arrested in Brown County shooting
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with a correction. The original article incorrectly identified the alleged shooter. 27 News apologizes for its mistake. BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent shooting. On Monday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of U.S. 36 near […]
WIBW
Brown Co. deputies respond to 6,000+ incidents in 2022
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Deputies in Brown County responded to more than 6,000 incidents in 2022 while dispatchers received more than 60,000 calls for help. Of the 60,000 total calls Brown County dispatchers received in 2022, Sheriff John Merchant says 5,800 of those were 911 emergency calls. He said the county’s dispatch line includes the Sheriff’s Office, the City of Hiawatha, Town and Country Ambulance, Squad 48, multiple fire departments and tribal police.
kmaland.com
One arrested on warrant in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- One person was arrested in Red Oak Wednesday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 41-year-old Troy S. Williams was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear. Williams was transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held on $1000 bond.
WOWT
Twelve-time drunk driver given several chances to turn his life around
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In fourteen years as a deputy, Sarpy County attorney Ben Perlman has prosecuted dozens of drunk drivers -- but none with the driving history of 48-year-old Michael Evezic, allegedly caught drinking and driving again. “Our records show between this latest arrest and going back to 1997,...
Sarpy County Sheriff's Office encrypting emergency communications
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis confirmed to 3 News Now on Thursday that the department is moving to encrypt its emergency communication system on January 9.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Tarus Mae Delores Hayes, 39, of Council Bluffs, was arrested December 30th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. Caleb Michael Solari, 23, of Corning, was arrested December 31st for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Prison ordered after meth found in search for Linda Dillard
PAWNEE CITY - A Pawnee County judge sentenced James Money, 63, of Table Rock to two years in prison and a year of post-release supervision for possession in July of 2021. Court records say Nebraska State Patrol units served a search warrant for a 715 Road residence near Table Rock while investigating the disappearance of Linda Dillard. The Jefferson County woman was last seen near Table Rock in June of 2021.
WOWT
Plattsmouth man left with severe burns after home lost in fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is recovering in the burn unit after his home lit up in flames. “If I didn’t get out I wouldn’t have made it,” Kirk Fleming said. Kirk Fleming had lived in his house for the past 12 years. “He likes to...
WIBW
Reckless driver reports lead to DUI arrest of Hiawatha man
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Reports of a reckless driver led to the arrest of a Hiawatha man on a DUI in December. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 p.m. on Dec. 23, deputies were called to an area of 1st St. in Hiawatha with reports of a reckless driver.
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate injured three staff members during assault, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution injured several staff members on Monday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the inmate cursed at a staff member before he punched them in the face. The inmate then punched another staff member, who had just...
WOWT
July 4 fireworks attack update: Pair await sentencing in Sarpy County after pleading ‘no contest’
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County man pled “no contest” Tuesday after a plea agreement was reached for one of multiple people charged in a Fourth of July fireworks attack that left two people with severe injuries. Jeremy Brown, 41, was declared guilty by Sarpy County District...
WOWT
Plattsmouth man recovering after house destroyed by fire
A Plattsmouth man is counting his blessings while recovering from a fire that took his house. Chilly Wednesday with a few lingering flurries before we warm up. We now know what caused the explosion that killed a man in Council Bluffs. Sen. Ben Sasse gives farewell address. Updated: 5 hours...
News Channel Nebraska
Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse
NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse this fall. Court records say the teacher has been working with a student since he was in sixth grade. The student is described as autistic with a history of heart issues and seizures due to a genetic defect that affects his brain. Due to his heart condition, he is directed to rest when tired.
