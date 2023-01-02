Lamar Jackson has missed his 14th straight practice due to his knee injury. The Baltimore Ravens did clinch an AFC playoff berth. However, Lamar is in the final year of his rookie contract. Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about Lamar's health status today, saying quote: 'I'm just probably going to leave that stuff alone. I'm just going to focus on the game, get ready to coach our guys and have our guys get ready to play the game. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss whether Lamar's contract is an issue for Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO