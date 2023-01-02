The Dolphins, Steelers, and Patriots are all fighting for the 7 seed in the AFC heading into Week 18. Nick Wright discusses who has done more with less: Bill Belichick or Mike Tomlin? Nick believes Tomlin has done more with less due to player injuries and a quarterback switch mid-way through the season. Even if Tomlin can get the Steelers above .500 their playoff hopes ride on the outcome of the Dolphins and Patriots games. Nick goes on to explain the Dolphins will be the most interesting team if they were to make the playoffs because that would create a conversation around Tua Tagovailoa and his possible return from injury.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO