Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
FOX Sports
Where do the Dallas Cowboys fall in Colin's Super Bowl Bubble? | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the final week of the regular season intending to play all starters according to Jerry Jones, and this news comes just in time for Colin Cowherd to update his Super Bowl Bubble. Watch as he explains where Dallas falls in his rankings, and whether he believes in Dak Prescott's ability to make a deep playoff run.
FOX Sports
Broncos host playoff-bound Chargers, aim to avoid 13th loss
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos began the season with high hopes of ending their protracted playoff drought and making a deep postseason run behind veteran QB Russell Wilson and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Instead, they head into Sunday's finale against Justin Herbert and the playoff-bound Los...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
FOX Sports
Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
FOX Sports
Will Penn State's success improve the Big Ten next season? | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the back-and-forth, low-scoring affair that was the Rose Bowl. The Penn State Nittany Lions came out on top of the Utah Utes and Klatt praises Sean Clifford’s magical season, despite PSU not finishing the way they had wanted. Klatt says Clifford “gave his heart and soul to the program,” and says the best part of their program is their youth. Penn State is a very good, young team, and Klatt ends his discussion wondering how bright is their future, really?
FOX Sports
QB Sam Hartman announces transfer to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sam Hartman is transferring to Notre Dame, giving the Fighting Irish a dynamic quarterback for coach Marcus Freeman's second season. Hartman, a three-year starter at Wake Forest, was widely regarded as the top quarterback in the transfer portal. He announced his decision Thursday by tweeting pictures of himself in a Notre Dame uniform.
FOX Sports
Mahomes' quest; Jared Goff relying on Rams; NFL coaching rumors: Cheat Sheet
Many say the NFL world is a small one. In truth, every single one of the 1,500 players taking the field in Saturday or Sunday's regular-season finales is connected to Damar Hamlin. A teammate played at Pitt, or a teammate was with the Bills last year, or a teammate played...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Chiefs new favorite to win it all
The teams in the running for the Super Bowl have narrowed as we head into the final week of the NFL regular season. Eleven teams – six in the NFC, five in the AFC – have clinched postseason berths. Here's a look at the odds to win the...
FOX Sports
Chiefs dethroned atop Nick's Tiers + Bills & 49ers rise entering Week 18 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini reveal Nick’s NFL Tiers entering Week 18, the final week of the regular season. Nick tiers the all 32 teams in the NFL including his beloved Kanas City Chiefs, NFC Super Bowl pick San Francisco 49ers and rival Buffalo Bills.
FOX Sports
Is Tom Brady a fit with the Las Vegas Raiders?
The NFL quarterback carousel is set to rage on again in just a matter of weeks, and the only seven-time Super Bowl winner in league history will once again be one of the top prizes. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is set to become a free agent at season's...
FOX Sports
Why Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs need to lay it on the Raiders in Week 18 | What's Wright?
The Raiders were eliminated from the playoffs after Week 17’s loss to the 49ers. Nick believes Jarrett Stidham and the Raiders will play to stay healthy entering the offseason. Nick looks to Patrick Mahomes needing 420 passing yards to break the all-time single season record. Watch as Nick breaks down why Mahomes and the Chiefs need to lay it on the Raiders in Week 18.
FOX Sports
Why the Steelers have done the most to stay alive as 7-seed survivors in Week 18 | What's Wright?
The Dolphins, Steelers, and Patriots are all fighting for the 7 seed in the AFC heading into Week 18. Nick Wright discusses who has done more with less: Bill Belichick or Mike Tomlin? Nick believes Tomlin has done more with less due to player injuries and a quarterback switch mid-way through the season. Even if Tomlin can get the Steelers above .500 their playoff hopes ride on the outcome of the Dolphins and Patriots games. Nick goes on to explain the Dolphins will be the most interesting team if they were to make the playoffs because that would create a conversation around Tua Tagovailoa and his possible return from injury.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: Roll with the Jets and Packers, and more best bets
Congratulations! We've reached the final weekend of the NFL regular season, and the playoff seeding battles are coming down to the wire. Not only are teams fighting for the top seeds, we still have a number of teams still competing for a chance to make the postseason. Sadly, my Jets...
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence 'obviously' beats Titans, Lions will beat Packers for No. 7 spots | What's Wright?
The NFL playoffs may be over a week away, but for some teams, it starts in Week 18. That is the case for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. The Jaguars will face the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South crown and final playoff spot, while Aaron Rodgers will face NFC North rival Detroit Lions for the No. 7 seed. Watch as Nick Wright explains why Trevor Lawrence 'obviously' moves on, then defends the prince that was promised for his early success (entire football career), along with why Rodgers will not move on to the postseason.
FOX Sports
Skip Bayless used to run 100 miles a week in his marathon days | The Skip Bayless Show
Skip Bayless used to run marathons, but how would he prepare for them? By running 100 miles a week (yes, you read that right). How many miles do you enjoy running/walking a week?
FOX Sports
Is Clemson falling out of the elite teams in college football? | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed his takeaways from the Orange Bowl. Joel thought that Clemson would excel with Cade Klubnik in the quarterback position, but they struggled. He also thought that Tennessee would struggle without Hendon Hooker and starting receivers but was mistaken. Klatt thinks Tennessee isn’t going anywhere next season, but questions if Clemson is falling out of the elite team category.
FOX Sports
Ex-Seahawks teammates on Russell Wilson: 'He’s not washed up'
With one game left in a dumpster fire of a season for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, the numbers are not pretty for the 34-year-old signal-caller in his first year in the Mile High City. Wilson has career lows in completion percentage (60.8), passing touchdowns (13) and passer rating...
FOX Sports
With top seed possible, Cowboys playing to win at Washington
Micah Parsons does not plan to be scoreboard-watching during the Dallas Cowboys' game at the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Sure, the Cowboys need the combination of a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Giants to win the NFC East, and, yes, winning and the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Arizona Cardinals would give them the conference's top seed and first-round bye. But Dallas has to handle its own business before going into the playoffs.
