ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

These are some of the most exciting products Apple is expected to launch in 2023

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isqWc_0k10IVFB00

This year is going to be an important year for Apple. While the company is rumored to be entering a new market with its Mixed Reality headset, there are also a number of other products that Apple fans should be excited about, which we’ve rounded up below.

A Mixed Reality headset is coming

After the introduction of the Apple Watch in 2015, Apple hasn’t entered a new market. After a couple of years of rumor, the company will likely unveil its first Mixed Reality headset as it plans to enter the world of augmented reality in 2024.

This Mixed Reality headset is rumored to feature an “innovative three-display configuration,” with two micro OLED 4K displays and another AMOLED panel for peripheral resolution. With a powerful processor, this product will likely cost a lot.

If everything goes right, Apple will likely announce this product by WWDC 2023.

The standard iPhone 15 will be a winner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnOH9_0k10IVFB00
iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island in action. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

After a disappointing launch for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple will likely introduce better standard iPhone 15 models. Display analyst Ross Young says every version of the next generation of iPhones will have the Dynamic Island, for example.

With this design change, users will feel more enticed to upgrade their old phones to a new one. In addition, with rumors talking about a price decrease, the iPhone 15 will have a new look, a better processor, and might even cost less than the current generation.

The Mac Pro is coming – hopefully

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqoPe_0k10IVFB00
Apple Mac Studio running on the M1 Ultra chip. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Last but not least, a new Mac Pro is coming. Apple has several new Macs to introduce in 2023, but no computer has as much hype as this one. Teased at the beginning of 2022, it would make sense for the company to introduce it in early 2023.

The most powerful Mac will likely feature the unannounced M2 Ultra chip – or an even better one. Rumors indicate it will be smaller than the Intel version while being more powerful. A new iteration of the Pro Display XDR is also in the works, although it seems it won’t launch with this Mac Pro.

Wrap up

Apple is also rumored to introduce new Apple Watches, Macs, and iPads, but these are some of the most hyped products the company will introduce in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Apple will reportedly unveil at least 3 new Macs in March

One of the big surprises of the 2022 holiday season was the absence of new Macs from Apple. Until November, we expected the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in stores last year, featuring a more powerful version of the M2 chip. That never happened, and reports said Apple postponed the launch to 2023. An insider now claims that Apple will unveil at least three Macs in March, including the MacBook Pro upgrades we expected last year.
BGR.com

Apple’s market cap dropped back below $2 trillion

The first company to reach the $3 trillion stock market value, Apple has lost a third of it in this past year. Exactly 366 days ago, the Cupertino company reached this mark, and it’s now worth less than $2 trillion for the first time since March 2021. According to...
TheStreet

Lowe's Follows Comcast in Making a Terrible Choice for Customers

Robots make decent pizzas, acceptable lattes and, as I've experienced on multiple cruise ships, damn fine martinis. You can automate recipes, repetitive tasks, and really anything that follows specific parameters every time. But you can't automate customer service, especially when a customer has a problem. This, of course, has not...
Maya Devi

How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world

Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
CNET

This New Siri Voice Command Makes Using Your iPhone So Much Better

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri lets you do so much on your iPhone with just your voice. You can do basic things like send a text message to a friend and get directions back home or you can get more complicated and pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theatre -- all without using your hands.
CNET

How to Get MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free Today

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership, but those fees mount over time and can discourage you from using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or other products. Fortunately, you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
technewstoday.com

How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password

Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
BGR.com

Samsung just unveiled a true Apple Studio Display competitor at CES 2023

Last year, Apple introduced its first monitor in three years. The Studio Display has a 5K resolution on a 27-inch screen, excellent speakers, the A13 Bionic chip, and a 1080p webcam with Central Stage support. While the company didn’t add a better technology than the traditional LED display – or HDR support – this monitor is one of the best you can find if you’re looking for a 5K resolution at this size.
Digital Trends

This powerful Lenovo laptop is over $2,000 off — no kidding!

With the new semester right around the corner, student laptop deals are ripe for the picking. Today you can get the second generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for just $1,173 when you buy directly from Lenovo. While this doesn’t necessarily bring the price into the range of the best budget laptops, it is a very impressive savings of almost $2,200, as the super capable laptop would regularly cost $3,349 with the hardware this one has. Free shipping is included, and further discounts are available for students and teachers.
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 to double storage to 256GB for all models

If rumors are correct, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st. In such a scenario, official invites for the launch event should drop in the coming weeks. But we don’t need to wait for Samsung to announce its first 2023 flagships to learn everything about it. The Galaxy S23 leaks are more frequent, and the latest batch brings good news about the phone’s storage.
CNET

Here's Another Chance to Save 91% on a Lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 License

Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
BGR.com

BGR.com

353K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy