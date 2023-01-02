U of M College of Pharmacy receives grant to continue work on contraceptive development

With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, contraceptive use in the U.S. is on peoples’ minds more than ever. While there are 12 types of contraceptives readily available for women, there are only two for men — condoms and vasectomies.

In a 2019 survey from the Male Contraceptive Initiative, 70% of U.S. men aged 18 to 44 said “they are very or somewhat interested in new male contraception.”

A newly awarded contract will allow University of Minnesota scientists to help bridge this gap.

The U of M has been awarded a $6.5 million contract by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development’s (NICHD) Contraceptive Development Program (CDP) in order to maintain its Chemical Synthesis Facility (CSF). NICHD is part of the National Institutes of Health. CDP conducts research in the synthesis and testing of a broad spectrum of male and female contraceptive agents. The ultimate goal is to develop reliable, reversible, affordable and safe contraceptive drugs available to the American public according to a press release from the U of M.

The CSF, which is based in the University’s Institute for Therapeutics Discovery & Development (ITTD), will provide synthetic and chemical process development support to CDP to advance its innovative agents for contraceptive development. The agents designated for preclinical development and human clinical studies will be manufactured under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) in the U of M Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics facility. In addition, the CSF will provide regulatory support to the program.

The contract is co-led by Dr. Vadim Gurvich, who is a research associate professor and expert in synthetic organic/medicinal chemistry, chemical process development and regulatory compliance, and Gunda Georg, professor of medicinal chemistry and ITDD founding director who has led a number of NICHD-funded programs on the discovery of contraceptive agents for nearly 20 years.