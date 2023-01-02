Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Retired Marine once again gunning for seat on Amarillo City Council
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A retired Marine is once again gunning for a seat on the Amarillo City Council. Hobert “Gunny” Brown announced he plans to run for Amarillo City Council Place 4. The seat is currently held by Howard Smith. On Monday, Smith announced he would...
abc7amarillo.com
Process to get on ballot for City Council election in May set to begin
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The process to run for Amarillo's City Council officially begins on Thursday. City officials announced in a Wednesday press release that candidate packets for the May 6 election will be available from the city secretary's office in room 303 at City Hall. The packet includes...
abc7amarillo.com
Councilman Howard Smith announces end of time on council
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Council Member Place Four Howard Smith announced this third term will be his last on Jan. 2. Smith says he feels it is time for a change but he’s not done serving the city. “I’ve lived in Amarillo a long time. And I'll...
abc7amarillo.com
City of Amarillo needs volunteers for semi-annual 'Point in Time' homeless count
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The City of Amarillo needs volunteers for the semi-annual "Point in Time" count. Twice a year, 80-100 volunteers spend the day going around the city counting the number of homeless people. That information is then used to create solutions for the city’s homeless population.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo City Transit holding public meetings about proposed route changes
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo City Transit is holding public meetings about proposed route changes. ACT is considering combining Route 41 and Route 42 "in order to improve frequency of service." The meetings are:. Jan. 5. North Branch Public Library. 1500 N.E. 24th Ave. 3-6 p.m. Jan. 10. Downtown...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Police Department recruiting female officers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is recruiting female officers. Currently, APD has 47 female officers, which the department said is double the number in 1996. The department will host a women’s recruiting event from 8-11 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the Amarillo Museum of Art.
abc7amarillo.com
Dog blamed for house fire near Dick Bivins Stadium
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A dog is blamed for starting a house fire in Amarillo. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:36 a.m. While on the way to the fire at 803 S. Manhattan, which near Dick Bivins Stadium. firefighters could see smoke. Once they arrived, they found fire blowing out...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Symphony’s January concert moved due to water damage at Globe-News Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Symphony’s performances of Beethoven: “Emperor” Concerto on Jan. 20-21 will be moved to the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium due to water damage in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. On Christmas Eve, a water line on the fire suppression...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo FD uses 'jaws of life' to remove dumpster from garbage truck stuck under bridge
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department used the "jaws of life" to remove a dumpster from a garbage truck that got stuck stuck under a bridge. The truck got wedged underneath the bridge at SW 45th and Canyon Drive on Friday. "Initially, the wrecker service attempted to...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Stolen Auto Day" features pair of vehicles stolen during burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of two vehicles stolen during a residential burglary on New Year's Eve. According to authorities, a 2016 black Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2011 black GMC Sierra were reported stolen during a burglary...
abc7amarillo.com
Adrian ISD closed Thursday due to 'busted water line'
ADRIAN, Texas — Adrian ISD is closed Thursday due to a "busted water line." According to the school district, the city is working to fix it ASAP and school will resume Friday. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," said Adrian ISD. On Wednesday, the city said water...
abc7amarillo.com
Randall Junior High student injured after being hit by vehicle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A student at Randall Junior High School was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. According to the Amarillo Police Department, school liaison officers were sent at about 8:40 a.m. for a student in a crosswalk...
