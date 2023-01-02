ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Retired Marine once again gunning for seat on Amarillo City Council

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A retired Marine is once again gunning for a seat on the Amarillo City Council. Hobert “Gunny” Brown announced he plans to run for Amarillo City Council Place 4. The seat is currently held by Howard Smith. On Monday, Smith announced he would...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Process to get on ballot for City Council election in May set to begin

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The process to run for Amarillo's City Council officially begins on Thursday. City officials announced in a Wednesday press release that candidate packets for the May 6 election will be available from the city secretary's office in room 303 at City Hall. The packet includes...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Councilman Howard Smith announces end of time on council

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Council Member Place Four Howard Smith announced this third term will be his last on Jan. 2. Smith says he feels it is time for a change but he’s not done serving the city. “I’ve lived in Amarillo a long time. And I'll...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo City Transit holding public meetings about proposed route changes

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo City Transit is holding public meetings about proposed route changes. ACT is considering combining Route 41 and Route 42 "in order to improve frequency of service." The meetings are:. Jan. 5. North Branch Public Library. 1500 N.E. 24th Ave. 3-6 p.m. Jan. 10. Downtown...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Police Department recruiting female officers

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is recruiting female officers. Currently, APD has 47 female officers, which the department said is double the number in 1996. The department will host a women’s recruiting event from 8-11 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the Amarillo Museum of Art.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Dog blamed for house fire near Dick Bivins Stadium

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A dog is blamed for starting a house fire in Amarillo. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:36 a.m. While on the way to the fire at 803 S. Manhattan, which near Dick Bivins Stadium. firefighters could see smoke. Once they arrived, they found fire blowing out...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Adrian ISD closed Thursday due to 'busted water line'

ADRIAN, Texas — Adrian ISD is closed Thursday due to a "busted water line." According to the school district, the city is working to fix it ASAP and school will resume Friday. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," said Adrian ISD. On Wednesday, the city said water...
ADRIAN, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Randall Junior High student injured after being hit by vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A student at Randall Junior High School was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. According to the Amarillo Police Department, school liaison officers were sent at about 8:40 a.m. for a student in a crosswalk...
AMARILLO, TX

