ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Flatbed trailers, truck stolen from Pecatonica business

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for the suspects who robbed a tractor equipment company in Pecatonica Tuesday night, stealing several large trailers and a truck. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened overnight Tuesday at NITE Equipment, at 2388 N Conger Road. The company said six flatbed trailers were stolen, […]
PECATONICA, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No one injured in crash involving school bus, vehicle near Deerfield, sheriff’s office says

DEERFIELD, Wis. — No one was injured in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle near Deerfield Thursday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway W. Lt. Heidi Gardner said no kids were on the bus at the time of the crash....
DEERFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Police Terminate A Chase With 2 Suspects In A Stolen Vehicle

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened just after 12 pm near Alpine and Guilford. Police were chasing a stolen Gold Subaru...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an accident. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has hit a pedestrian. Unknown if the vehicle stayed on scene. Avoid the area.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Serious Accident Near Roscoe, Avoid The Area

As much as we hate asking for donations. Sadly, it does cost money to run RS. Dedicated server, Domain, Maintenance, Time, etc…. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 8:40 am. In the neighborhood of Roscoe rd and Old River. Initial reports are saying that there is an...
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
DIXON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy