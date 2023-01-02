Read full article on original website
WIFR
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
MyStateline.com
Teen shot in the foot as gunshots ring out in Rockford parking lot
A 15-year-old boy was shot outside his home on New Year's Day in Rockford. Teen shot in the foot as gunshots ring out in Rockford …. A 15-year-old boy was shot outside his home on New Year's Day in Rockford. Milk prices on rise again, expected to fall this …
MyStateline.com
Roscoe business, where Ashley Hardin's body was found, builds a memorial in her honor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Courthouse announced they will reopen its doors January 9th. A fire back on November 5th has kept the building out of commission. "It's been a process of trying to get the work done as quickly as possible, but also not to rush...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Dispatch: All lanes of traffic cleared after Marshall crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic are clear after Dane County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Sun Prairie EMS and Marshall Fire responded to the crash Thursday evening on US 19, dispatch said. Dane Co. Dispatch said officials responded to the crash at 5:39 p.m. to WIS 19 eastbound...
8 Large Trailers Were Stolen From One Illinois Business Overnight
For the second time in a month, large equipment has been stolen off the lot of a Rockford area business, and now I'm wondering, does Rockford have a large equipment crime ring in the works?. Another Rockford Area Business Loses Thousands of Dollars to Thieves. Before I tell you about...
Flatbed trailers, truck stolen from Pecatonica business
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for the suspects who robbed a tractor equipment company in Pecatonica Tuesday night, stealing several large trailers and a truck. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened overnight Tuesday at NITE Equipment, at 2388 N Conger Road. The company said six flatbed trailers were stolen, […]
No one injured in crash involving school bus, vehicle near Deerfield, sheriff’s office says
DEERFIELD, Wis. — No one was injured in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle near Deerfield Thursday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway W. Lt. Heidi Gardner said no kids were on the bus at the time of the crash....
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
rockfordscanner.com
Police Terminate A Chase With 2 Suspects In A Stolen Vehicle
Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened just after 12 pm near Alpine and Guilford. Police were chasing a stolen Gold Subaru...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle
Sources are reporting an accident. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has hit a pedestrian. Unknown if the vehicle stayed on scene. Avoid the area.
2 injured in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
Elderly man struck by driver while crossing street in Waukesha
An elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver while crossing the street in Waukesha on Wednesday.
MyStateline.com
Illinois poised to ban sales of assault-style weapons as bill passes House
The state Senate will take up the case after the Illinois House passed legislation that would ban the sale of "assault-style" weapons. Illinois poised to ban sales of assault-style weapons …. The state Senate will take up the case after the Illinois House passed legislation that would ban the sale...
MyStateline.com
More people moved out of Illinois in 2022 than nearly any other state
rockfordscanner.com
Serious Accident Near Roscoe, Avoid The Area
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 8:40 am. In the neighborhood of Roscoe rd and Old River. Initial reports are saying that there is an...
nbc15.com
MPD: Woman crashes into two vehicles, had blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was arrested after allegedly crashing into two vehicles while intoxicated Friday night in Madison. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road around 10:30 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a speeding car hit two other vehicles.
Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase in Columbia County
DEFOREST, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Madison teen Sunday who they said led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Just after 11 p.m., deputies received reports of people looking in cars along Arbor Valley Road north of Lodi. Two suspicious vehicles were found in the area, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet...
Rockford Police uncover weapons cache and drugs, 20-year-old arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they found a weapons cache and several pounds of marijuana Wednesday, leading to the arrest of 20-year-old Jorge Herrera-Avila. According to police, officers responded to a report of domestic disturbance and shots fired in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 p.m. Police said no one answered […]
Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Police Are Searching For These Wanted Suspects in Boone County
The following 4 subjects are wanted as of January 4, 2023:. Offense: FTA – Poss With Intent to Deliver (Meth) Bond: NO BOND. Case...
