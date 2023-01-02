Read full article on original website
WBOC
Dover Police Searching for Four People for Liquor Store Burglary
DOVER, Del.- Police are searching for several people in connection to a burglary at a liquor store overnight Thursday in Dover. Police say four people broke the front door of the Jolly Joe's Liquor Store at 1160 Whiteoak Road around 3 a.m. The four suspects stole an undisclosed amount of...
Man arrested for trying to lure 11-year-old girls into his car after school in Delaware County
The girls told police the man said something inappropriate to them and then quickly left when an adult walked by.
Deaths of Delaware County couple found inside home ruled double homicide
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) -- The deaths of a couple found inside their Chester Heights home were ruled Thursday as a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deaths of 72-year-old Richard Zajko and 69-year-old Rita Zajko.State police said the couple was found dead Monday inside their home on Highland Drive.The Delaware County Medical Examiner on Thursday ruled their deaths as a homicide.According to state police, troopers were called to the home Monday for a welfare check, where the Zajkos were both found inside.Neighbors tell CBS Philadelphia they cannot believe what happened on their quiet block."Everyone is super nice and friendly...
Centerfolds Assault Suspect Admits Role In South Jersey Attack: Prosecutor
Jamaul Timberlake, 31, of Atlantic City, one of three men accused of assaulting Irving Mayren-Guzman in Pleasantville outside Centerfolds Cabaret last January has pleaded guilty, authorities said. Mayren-Guzman, 19, was assaulted by three men after being escorted out of the club by bouncers. Timberlake, along with brothers Garnell and John...
2 teenagers shot in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot in Wilmington on Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk just before 5 p.m.Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were both shot and transported to a local hospital. They were both placed in stable condition. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.
wfmd.com
Suspect Arrested In Delaware For Shots-Fired Incident In Frederick
He faces several firearms charges. Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect in a firearms discharge in Frederick has been arrested in Delaware. Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, was taken into custody in Wilmington on December 9th, 2022 with the assistance of the US Marshal Service. Frederick Police say detectives with the Major...
WGMD Radio
SEPTA Mugging Victim Chases Robber, Gets Jumped By Gang In Shocking Video
After a Philadelphia man chased a thief onto a SEPTA train, a disturbing video released by police shows a group of men surround and beat him. Authorities say the victim, 20, was walking onto the SEPTA platform at 1100 Market Street in Center City at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 when an unknown suspect stole his wallet and fled onto a train.
fox29.com
Man arrested in Upper Darby after car accident led to a drug and gun bust
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Darby Township Police announced the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges after they say he was involved in an accident after being under the influence. On Thursday, Dec. 22, shortly before 3:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sharon Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with the driver of a white 2014 Ford Fusion.
fox29.com
Man sentenced after stabbing Coatesville police officer in 2021
COATESVILLE, Pa. - A Lancaster County man has been sentenced for the 2021 stabbing of a Coatesville City police officer, a court ruled Wednesday. Michael White, age 22, of Manheim, PA, has been sentenced to 16-32 years in a state correctional facility for stabbing Officer William Cahill of the Coatesville Police Department at the Turkey Hill convenience store on Kings Highway in Coatesville.
Father Charges In Baby's Abduction In Vineland
A 22-year-old Vineland man faces multiple charges after he allegedly abducted his 7-month-old daughter. The abduction triggered an Amber Alert when the father declined to turn himself in,,the Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said on Thursday, Jan. 5. Ramon B. Rivera, Jr., of Florence Ave. in Vineland allegedly fled with...
WDEL 1150AM
townsquaredelaware.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested Kendrick Johnson, 31, of Wilmington, and Diamonte Crawford, 31, of California, for drug-related offenses following a traffic stop that occurred yesterday evening in the Claymont area. On January 3, 2023, at approximately 7:56 p.m., a trooper observed a vehicle with a suspended registration northbound on...
Victim was able to walk away before collapsing in Frankford fatal shooting: Police
Officers say a man was found shot in the neck on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of Dyre Street.
Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Two men were arrested and charged on gun charges after police pulled their vehicle over for not having a front license plate and tinted windows. On Christmas Day, detectives received credible information regarding a vehicle in the area of West Trenton, where the occupants were armed with a handgun. “As detectives were checking the area of West Trenton, the target vehicle was observed on West State Street,” the Trenton Police Department reported. The target vehicle had tinted windows and no front license plate, so the detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop for the violations listed above. Xzavier The post Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man fires AR-15 during New Year’s Eve party, killing 2 people: police
DETROIT — A Michigan man will likely face felony charges after firing an AR-15 at a New Year’s Eve party near a fireworks display, killing two. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man whose name hasn’t been released, is being held on $5 million bond in Van Buren County Jail and could be arraigned as early as Tuesday on two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death.
Suspected drug dealer busted in Trenton during traffic stop
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced the arrests of Arturo J. Ramos and Lawrence K. Dickerson on drug-related charges. According to police, Violent Crimes Unit Detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop on December 19, 2022. They observed Ramos, a front seat passenger, grab a handgun from his waistband, remove it from his waistband, and throw it into the back seat of the vehicle. “Ramos was arrested upon approaching the vehicle. In continuing the investigation, they found the driver of the vehicle, Dickerson, in possession of a distributable amount of CDS Crack-Cocaine, Oxycodone, Ecstasy, and Suboxone,” the department The post Suspected drug dealer busted in Trenton during traffic stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles after a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 2, 2023, at approximately 12:03 p.m., troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
NBC Philadelphia
Gunman in Custody After Barricade Situation, Police Say
A gunman is in custody after he was barricaded inside a Northeast Philadelphia apartment with a 5-year-old child inside, police said. A 911 call was made at 2:23 p.m. Monday reporting a man firing a gun into the air in the parking lot of an apartment complex along the 800 block of Red Lion Road.
