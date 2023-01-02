Read full article on original website
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
theScore
Pele laid to rest as Brazil bids final farewell to soccer legend
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
archpaper.com
Late soccer star Pelé buried in stadium-style mausoleum
One of the greatest soccer players of all time is kicking around in the afterlife in a mini stadium complete with artificial turf. Edson Arantes do Nascimento—better known as Pelé—bought his 2,150-square-foot burial area almost two decades ago at the Memorial Ecumenical Cemetery, a 14-story burial ground in Santos, Brazil that the Guinness Book of World Records deemed the world’s tallest. The King of Football died on December 29 from complications of colon cancer. He was 82.
Pelé Will Be Buried in the World’s Tallest Cemetery
After a 24-hour public wake, funeral processions began today for Brazilian soccer legend, Pelé, who passed away on December 29 after a long battle with colon cancer. Following farewells from the the public—many of whom waited hours to pay their respects—as well as Brazil’s president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the three-time World Cup champion was taken to his final resting spot: Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica, the tallest cemetery in the world.
