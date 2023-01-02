ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Bennington man accused of DUI, resisting arrest

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vygtL_0k10GoQC00

BROOKLINE, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A Bennington, Vermont man has been cited to court after he allegedly drove drunk on a public highway in Windham County. Troopers were called to a home in Brookline on a trespassing complaint around 7:11 p.m., December 28.

There, officers made contact with William Tronsen, 53. While speaking with Tronsen, officers noticed he was drunk, according to a police spokesperson. He had driven on a public highway to get to the house, police said.

As a result, he was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Tronsen resisted arrest, police said, but was ultimately arrested and taken to the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks for processing. This is his second arrest for alleged DUI, police said.

WCSO: Fort Edward man beats woman holding child

Tronsen was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division. He is slated to appear on January 24, at 10:00 a.m.

