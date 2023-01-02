G-Unit is locked and loaded in 2023 with Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks connecting for some new music. This week, Tony Yayo unveiled his latest single, “Rocket Chamber” ft. Lloyd Banks. The two rappers deliver that gritty East Coast sound on their new collab. Banks kicks things off with his sly flow but even as he creeps through the beat, he firmly asserts himself as one of the most consistent lyricists in the game. Yayo, on the other hand, doesn’t necessarily depend on quick-witted bars to get his point across. Instead, he continues to deliver blistering threats that ring out throughout the track. His energy makes up for what Banks lacks in that department but the balance between the two collaborators makes for an excellent start to 2023.

