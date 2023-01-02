Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Gabrielle Union Admits She Cheated On 1st Husband, Chris Howard
Gabrielle Union says that she and her ex-husband used to cheat on each other. Gabrielle Union says she and her ex-husband, Chris Howard, used to cheat on each other during their marriage. Speaking with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, Union reflected on her behavior at the time. She...
Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison
Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
The State Wants Lil Wayne & Birdman To Testify Against Young Thug
The state’s witness list includes 372 names, such as Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Rich Homie Quan. The jury selection process in the YSL RICO case begins today. Per WSB-TV’s Michael Seidan, the State revealed a list of potential witnesses that could testify against Young Thug, including a few high-profile names.
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Jhene Aiko Shares A Glimpse Of Newborn Son Noah
Noah is the second child of the “Chilombo” singer and the first for Big Sean. Nearly two months after giving birth to her and Big Sean’s son Noah, Jhene Aiko is offering her internet fans a small glimpse of the adorable newborn. Posting to her Instagram Story and 16 million followers, the “Sativa” singer” cradles him in her arms with the caption “two months.”
Keith Murray Says He Warned The Notorious B.I.G. To Leave L.A.
Keith Murray says that he tried to warn The Notorious B.I.G. to flee L.A. prior to his death. Keith Murray says that he warned The Notorious B.I.G. to leave Los Angeles prior to his death in 1997. Speaking with The Art Of Dialogue, Murray said that hours before he was gunned down, he spoke with Biggie.
Tony Yayo & Lloyd Banks Collide On “Rocket Chamber”
G-Unit is locked and loaded in 2023 with Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks connecting for some new music. This week, Tony Yayo unveiled his latest single, “Rocket Chamber” ft. Lloyd Banks. The two rappers deliver that gritty East Coast sound on their new collab. Banks kicks things off with his sly flow but even as he creeps through the beat, he firmly asserts himself as one of the most consistent lyricists in the game. Yayo, on the other hand, doesn’t necessarily depend on quick-witted bars to get his point across. Instead, he continues to deliver blistering threats that ring out throughout the track. His energy makes up for what Banks lacks in that department but the balance between the two collaborators makes for an excellent start to 2023.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Funeral Held In Los Angeles
A memorial service will be held for the late entertainer at a later date. Nearly a month after Stephen “tWitch” Boss lost his life by suicide, the famed DJ and dancer was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. Described by the Los Angeles Times as...
Bobby Shmurda Reacts To Being Mentioned In Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022”
In an Instagram Live video, the 28-year-old says he’s a changed man. 2022 came to a close rather quickly. We’re already four days into 2023 and are patiently awaiting some highly-anticipated music releases this year. However, 2022 didn’t end without a bombshell from Uncle Murda. Sticking to tradition,...
JT Claims She Would Ride For Lil Uzi Vert If He Gets 10 Years Behind Bars
JT and Lil Uzi Vert have been dating on and off since 2019. While in a recent interview, JT was asked if she would hold her boyfriend, fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert, down if he were behind bars for 10 years. And after thinking for a few seconds, the City Girls star later confirmed that she would, adding that it’s “not really that long.”
Latto Poses With Miley Cyrus For NYE, Jokes About Tripping During Live Performance
Latto performed her popular song “Big Energy” during her NYE performance. Bringing in 2023 with a bang, Latto performed her hit song “Big Energy” on “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” earlier this week. Televised live on NBC, the rapper accidentally tripped onstage during her performance before quickly recovering in front of the crowd.
Tony Yayo Says Tory Lanez Will Be Attacked In Jail
The 44-year-old candidly addressed the Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in a recent interview. Tony Yayo is typically an entertaining guy. Beyond his raps, he’s certainly never afraid to speak his mind. The G-Unit rapper recently sat down for an interview with VladTV. During the conversation, he shares his...
LaKeith Stanfield Reflects On Holidays After “Secret” Child Drama
LaKeith Stanfield reflected on the holidays after a drama-filled weekend. LaKeith Stanfield says that the holidays are a beautiful time to bond with loved ones in “the midst of any kind of climate.” The statement on Instagram comes after a woman exposed the actor as the father of her newborn child.
Quentin Miller Explains Why He Never Got A Publishing Check From Drake’s Songs
Quentin Miller details signing a “horrible” publishing deal with Tricky Stewart. Drake’s ghostwriting scandal hasn’t hindered his career one bit. Since Meek Mill revealed Quentin Miller was penning some of The Boy’s bars, Drake’s become an even bigger global superstar. The two rappers patched...
R. Kelly Silenced Aaliyah & Her Family With NDAs, Lifetime Doc Claims
“Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter” launched this week, exploring his marriage to Aaliyah and the non-disclosure agreement her family signed. R Kelly is behind bars but a critical piece of media that ensured his initial arrest was Lifetime’s Surviving R Kelly series. The documentary dove into the decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against the singer, and eventually, led authorities to arrest him and pressing charges.
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
Angela Simmons Says She’s “Happier Than Ever” With Yo Gotti
Angela Simmons expressed her happiness in dating Yo Gotti on Instagram. Angela Simmons says she’s “happier than ever” after making her relationship with Yo Gotti official on Instagram. The two confirmed that they were seeing each other with a post on New Year’s day. “Happier than...
