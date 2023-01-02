Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
WQAD
A new hope for fighting congestive heart failure
Congestive heart failure can affect anyone at any age and is equally likely to occur in both men and women. A new procedure wants to give people more hope and time.
Comments / 0