The Classic Air Jordan 1 ‘Black Toe’ Is Reportedly Returning Soon

By Victor Deng
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A beloved Air Jordan 1 colorway could be making its way back to retail soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @jfgrails shared a mockup depiction of the Air Jordan 1 High “Black Toe, one of the original iterations of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe that debuted in 1985.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Black Toe” features a white-based leather upper that’s offset by black overlay panels at the forefoot and red accents on the heel counter and ankle collar. The shoe features Nike Swoosh branding on the sides along with “Nike Air” branding on the tongue tag. The look is completed with a white midsole and a red outsole. According to the leaker account, the forthcoming Air Jordan 1 High “Black Toe” release is potentially part of Jordan Brand’s “Reimagined” series of drops that kicked off with December’s release of the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago.”

According to @jfgrails on Instagram, the Air Jordan 1 High “Black Toe” will return to retail this year, but the drop has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for this year’s release of the Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” the 2016 version of the shoe is available now on the secondary marketplace including StockX. At the time of publication, the lowest asking price of the shoe is available in a men’s size 11 for $590.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” is also reportedly returning this year. Much like the aforementioned Jordan 1 High “Black Toe,” the Jordan 3
is also receiving the “Reimagined” treatment, with vintage-inspired details to give the shoe an aged look.

