New Shows to Watch on Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video the First Week of 2023

By Lauren Anderson
 3 days ago

Wondering what to watch the first week of the New Year? We’ve got you covered. Here’s what new shows to watch on Netflix , Disney+ , and Amazon Prime Video the first week of January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHTkw_0k10FFl600
New shows to watch from Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video

‘Kaleidoscope’ is a new show on Netflix starring Giancarlo Esposito

Kaleidoscope (previously titled Jigsaw ) is an all-new anthology series from Netflix following a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault over the course of 25 years. According to Netflix, Kaleidoscope was loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy .

Stream all eight episodes of Kaleidoscope on Netflix . Each episode spans from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after. Because of the show’s non-linear storytelling, subscribers can view the episodes out of order. Some say to start with the episode “Yellow or “Green”, then move to “Blue,” “Violet,” or “Orange,” followed by “Red” or “Pink,” and conclude with the epic finale, “White: The Heist.”

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2 premieres on Disney+ this week

The first season of Disney+’s The Bad Batch premiered on Star Wars Day 2021 a year after The Clone Wars saga ended. The series follows a crew introduced in The Clone Wars consisting of experimental clones whose carefully formulated origin means they all have supersoldier skills. However, they now have to make it as mercenaries after the war.

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on Jan. 4, 2023 with “Spoils of War” and “Ruins of War.” The remaining episodes will release as follows:

  • “The Solitary Clone” — Jan. 11, 2023
  • “Faster” — Jan. 18, 2023
  • “Entombed” — Jan. 25, 2023
  • “Tribe” — Feb. 1, 2023
  • “The Clone Conspiracy” — Feb. 8, 2023
  • “Truth and Consequences” — Feb. 8, 2023
  • “The Crossing” — Feb. 15, 2023
  • “Retrieval” — Feb. 22, 2023
  • “Metamorphosis” — Mar. 1, 2023
  • “The Outpost” — Mar. 8, 2023
  • “Pabu” — Mar. 15, 2023
  • “Tipping Point” — Mar. 22, 2023
  • “The Summit” — Mar. 29, 2023
  • “Plan 99” — Mar. 29, 2023

Prime Video will introduce a new show to watch called ‘The Rig’

The Rig , a supernatural horror thriller set on a Scottish oil rig, premieres on Jan. 6, 2023. The series is directed by John Strickland ( Bodyguard , Line Of Duty ) and follows the crew on the fictional Kinloch Bravo oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast on the dangerous waters of the North Sea. The Rig stars Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire , Martin Compston, Calvin Demba, Owen Teale, Richard Pepple, and Mark Bonnar.

