Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Big Lake man arrested for domestic assault with a sword
BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Big Lake man was arrested for intentionally attacking a member of his household using a sword. According to the Department of Public Safety, a call was made around 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 4 reporting a domestic violence assault at a residence near Rogers Court and Boone Way in Big Lake.
kdll.org
Safeway-bound semitruck overturns in Cooper Landing
A semi truck carrying groceries slid off the road and fell on its side in Cooper Landing yesterday, halting traffic for hours on the Sterling Highway. The truck, belonging to Weaver Brothers, was bound for the Homer Safeway and crashed around 2 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 4, according to Cooper Landing Emergency Services EMS Chief Clay Adam.
alaskasnewssource.com
Drunk driver who killed two teenagers in 2013 resentenced in Anchorage court
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Stacey Graham pled guilty at his first sentencing in 2015 as part of a plea deal where he acknowledged driving drunk in August of 2013, losing control of his truck, striking and killing 15-year-olds Jordyn Durr and Brooke McPheters as they walked on the sidewalk after shopping at the Dimond Center.
alaskapublic.org
2 Anchorage New Year’s house fires leave 1 dead, 1 injured
Anchorage firefighters say two house fires over the New Year’s holiday weekend, which left one person dead and a second critically injured, are a reminder about the importance of smoke alarms. The fatal fire, on the 1900 block of Olympic Drive off 100th Avenue, was reported at about 10:45...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Police chief provides update on body cameras
The all-consuming task of snow removal in Anchorage intersected with the topic of public safety and public health during early morning discussions at the Jan. 4 meeting of the Anchorage Assembly Health Policy Committee. Mat-Su assembly asks state lawmakers to standardize marijuana DUI enforcement. Updated: 13 hours ago. According to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police body cam debate to move into arbitration, Anchorage Police chief says
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department and the Anchorage Police Department Employees Association plan on moving into arbitration due to a disagreement on whether officers should be able to review their own body camera footage. Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle spoke about the department’s dispute with the Anchorage...
alaskasnewssource.com
New Year’s weekend fires show importance of safety precautions
The all-consuming task of snow removal in Anchorage intersected with the topic of public safety and public health during early morning discussions at the Jan. 4 meeting of the Anchorage Assembly Health Policy Committee. According to Mat-Su Borough Assemblymember Tim Hale, having the state set a standard for enforcement offers...
alaskasnewssource.com
4 arrested after SWAT team responds to Northeast Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators and a SWAT team. According to a post, police may ask nearby residents to evacuate, and ask that people in the area of 8600 Peck Avenue to follow the instructions of officers. Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Cherie Zajdzinski said that police received the call at 7:33 a.m., and that no one has been arrested in connection with the incident as of 11:30 a.m.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police charge man involved in SWAT scene in Spenard investigation
Before lighting up the dark Alaska sky, however, it’s important to know when and where fireworks are permitted in the southcentral region of the state. An Alaska’s News Source camera crew on the scene took video of a pedestrian walking up to and around the man’s body, which was covered by a white sheet.
alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast Jan. 5, 2023
New Year’s weekend fires show importance of safety precautions. New Year’s weekend fires show importance of safety precautions. Cultures of Petersburg, also known as Séet Ká Kwáan, coalesce in shared history. Updated: 19 hours ago. Alaska boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Storm pattern settles down over mainland
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weather over mainland Alaska locations remains quiet as the storm pattern is well south of the state. Southeast Alaska will fall under one of the storms, with several rounds of rain. As the moisture moves over the northern portion of the region, snow is expected first, and 1-3 inches is possible, later mixing with rain.
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow emergency declaration in Whittier - clipped version
A woman accused of defrauding a Yakutat widow out of $700,000 and using the money to purchase a home in Bosque County, Texas will not serve as treasurer there. Last November, Carla Sigler was elected county treasurer but failed to obtain the required bond needed to maintain that position. Judge’s...
kinyradio.com
Fatal motor vehicle collision in Willow - driver identified
Willow, Alaska (KINY) - Investigation revealed a Honda Civic traveling south on the highway crossed over the center line and struck a semi-truck and trailer that was northbound. On Tuesday at approximately 1:20 p.m., Alaska State Troopers responded to mile 77.5 Parks Hwy in Willow for a report of a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska has no active warnings or advisories in effect
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild winter temperatures showed up in Southcentral Alaska mid-week. Anchorage warmed to above average, seeing a high of 31, and wet weather was noted in Seward and Southcentral coasts. Traveling between Anchorage and Seward tonight or early tomorrow could be tough going on the roads, with a sloppy icy mess. Temperatures will go below freezing and it is still possible for snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow closer to the coasts overnight and early Thursday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Deceased man found at Benson Boulevard bus stop
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An adult male was found dead near the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street on Thursday afternoon. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police received several calls at approximately 12:30 p.m. about an unresponsive adult man along Benson Blvd. Multiple police officers and medics responded to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police searching for woman accused of stealing mail from more than 90 people
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who Anchorage police say stole mail from more than 90 people. Jacqueline Brewer, 41, was charged with scheme to defraud and second-degree theft on Dec. 29, and Anchorage police are unaware of where Brewer is currently, according to a news release.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It didn’t take long, but the Fritz family in Anchorage unofficially claimed the title of having the first arrival of the new year early Sunday morning at Alaska Regional Hospital. Just 12 minutes past midnight, Madison Fritz gave birth to nine-pound, 14-ounce Samuel Eugene Fritz,...
kinyradio.com
FBI participates in Alaska HIDTA Initiative Campaign to combat drug trafficking
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The FBI Anchorage Field Office is participating in a statewide advertising campaign, launched by the Alaska High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) initiative, designed to help communities partner with law enforcement in the fight against drug trafficking in Alaska. This law enforcement effort follows reports that,...
actionnews5.com
Man says contractors buried his home while clearing snow
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - An Alaska man needed a friend with an excavator just to remove massive amounts of snow from his driveway that he claims was put there by contractors. KTUU reports William Krostek of Wasilla was unable to get his vehicle out of his driveway since last...
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly plans for better plow-outs
According to Mat-Su Borough Assemblymember Tim Hale, having the state set a standard for enforcement offers valley-based cannabis shops an opportunity to allow on-site consumption. Its slim pickings for homebuyers in Anchorage. Updated: 6 hours ago. Popp said that Alaskans saw an extremely tight inventory in the housing market in...
Comments / 4