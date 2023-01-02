ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cher Revealed She Was Once on Willie Nelson’s ‘Terrible, Old Bus’ and There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’

By Katie Rook
 3 days ago

Music icon Cher is the latest in a list of celebrities who have shared their experiences from Willie Nelson ’s tour bus. For example, Dolly Parton got ”automatically high” when she climbed aboard the country star’s home on wheels.

While some stars have had a good time, and Cher said Nelson was ”great,” she said his ”terrible, old bus” smelled “exactly like marijuana” and there were ”drugs everywhere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YA0fC_0k10Etf100
(L) Cher | Mike Marsland/WireImage (R) Willie Nelson | Randy Holmes/Getty Images

Willie Nelson loves being on his tour bus, even when he’s not on tour

In a 2021 interview for SXSW , Nelson talked about how much he loves his tour bus. As a matter of fact, he enjoys it so much he even hangs out on it when he’s not touring. ”It’s sitting down there a little ways,” he said, pointing when he talked about it. “Every now and then, I go and sit in it just to pretend I’m going somewhere.”

The ”Crazy” singer and songwriter said, “When I’m home, I probably don’t sleep on the bus that much, but when I’m out on the road, I sleep on the bus all the time. I never go inside, because I’ve got everything I need on the bus.”

He shared, “Billy Joe Shaver said the closest thing to being free is moving,” adding, “And I guess the next best thing is to be on the bus, thinking that you might move at any minute.”

Cher said Willie Nelson’s tour bus ’smells exactly like marijuana’

While chatting with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show , Cher revealed that she was once on Nelson’s tour bus.

To set the scene a little better, Cher and Clarkson were discussing her ”Decades” perfume line and Clarkson said she was surprised the ’70s perfume didn’t smell more like ”Willie Nelson’s tour bus,” or in other words, marijuana.

“Oh my God, I’ve been on Willie Nelson’s bus,” Cher told Clarkson, adding, “It smells exactly like marijuana.”

Cher added that she “couldn’t believe it” when she boarded. She said, “It was a terrible, old bus, but he was great. And just… drugs everywhere.”

Notably, Clarkson had a tale of her own. She said she got a ”contact high” when she was aboard Nelson’s bus. “It was everything you kind of wanted it to be when you walked in,” she recalled, “but when you walked out, you were definitely hungry.”

Willie Nelson said marijuana saved his life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKwQe_0k10Etf100
Willie Nelson | Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images
Related

Willie Nelson Gave Dolly Parton an ‘Absolute High’ After She Asked for ‘Dope’

Cher might not have appreciated the smell of his tour bus, but Nelson, the only person to have out-smoked Snoop Dogg , has credited marijuana with saving his life. “I wouldn’t be alive. It saved my life, really. I wouldn’t have lived … if I’d have kept drinking and smoking like I was when I was 30, 40 years old,” Nelson told Rolling Stone (per Wide Open Country ).

“I think that weed kept me from wanting to kill people,” he added. “And probably kept a lot of people from wanting to kill me, too …”

Comments / 75

#fblessatlast#
3d ago

What’s your point Cher??? All the druggies you’ve dated & married & you have the nerve to talk about someone else😤

Reply(10)
37
old man 64
2d ago

she thinks she's all that she ain't ! she's is ugly and if it were not for Sonny , who incidentally wrote all their songs there would be no Cher !

Reply
10
Lu Ann Mock
3d ago

Cher, shut up ... inhaling while on Willies bus could have made you a better person

Reply(4)
26
