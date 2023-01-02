ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Split Over Tabyana Ali’s Performance

By Stacy Feintuch
 3 days ago

Poor Trina Robinson. The General Hospital character has been through it over the last couple of years. She was drugged, framed for taking a video of her friends having sex, went on trial, almost went to prison, and now the “hook killer” is targeting anyone connected with her. Even for soaps, this is a lot.

Robinson is played by Tabyana Ali , who took over the role in March 2022. The part was previously played by Sydney Mikayla , who left General Hospital to focus on being a UCLA student.

Everyone will have an opinion whenever a part is recast, especially on a soap. Carly Corinthos has been played by four actors on GH , and we have seen three Lucky Spencers. Fans all have their favorites. However, the recast of Robinson has caused some controversy, with some loving Ali and others missing Mikayla.

Reactions to Tabyana Ali’s performance on ‘General Hospital’

Maybe they just need to get used to the new Trina, but some General Hospital viewers have made their harshly negative opinions heard on Reddit : “Really wish i could see this finale happen with the old trina but oh well. i swear it’s like she’s a totally different character,” one viewers commented.

“She’s terrible. Hopefully, she starts to losses up and show some personality,” another said. Other critical comments included: “New Trina has no spunk, no spirit and no backbone. She is boring.” And “there was better chemistry with the previous Trina actor, this one works better with Rory imo (not saying much there, since Rory is boring tho)”

There are also plenty of fans who shared their love for Ali’s performance on her Instagram : “Keep up the outstanding work!! I absolutely love the chemistry that you’ve brought to the show”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAC8R_0k10ErtZ00
General Hospital stars William Lipton and Tabyana Ali | Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

“I feel like your the best recast ! Sydney was awesome too but u went right in and killed it from the jump!” one fan commented. “You are doing an amazing job being Trina! I was in tears when you were at Ava’s bedside!!” another said. “Doing a fantastic job,” wrote one more fan.

Will some haters like Trina Robinson better with Nicholas Chavez?

It looks like Robinson will finally get together with Spencer Cassadine ( Nicholas Chavez ). Now that Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) is out of the picture and Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) is dead, “Sprina” may become an official couple.

Chavez was also not the original Spencer Cassadine. The role was recast due to age progression, as often happens on soaps. Chavez made the role his own quickly, and the transition seemed seamless. He even won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series less than a year after joining the cast.

Fans are happy that it looks like the two will finally be together, and it may help some to warm up to Ali. One Reddit user commented, “The chemistry has greatly improved between them. NC is an absolute natural, but Tabiyana had a long way to go. She’s definitely better than what she was giving her first couple of months on the scene”

Tabyana Ali appealed to ‘General Hospital’ fans

The Trina switch happened just as the character was on trial for her life. Ali began the role at a dramatic moment, but she made it work. Ali learned early on that she had loyal fans who loved her but also had to face some haters. She showed her true self with how she handled being thrown into the world of soaps, as Soaps reported.

Ali appealed on Twitter, “I love my fans so much,” she exclaimed. “Each and every single one of you are so amazing! But I ask if you see any rude comments toward me/Trina and you feel like replying, do it with kindness. With all that is going on in the world, we need more kindness…”

She followed up with a second tweet, “You can’t kill fire with more fire. I know it can be frustrating or annoying, even upsetting but like Ms. Michelle Obama said, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ Love y’all.”

Ali certainly handled that like a pro.

Comments / 18

TellingItLikeItIs
3d ago

I finally adjusted to her, she’s not the best around but she is good. Would I like the other Trina back, of course because she was the one I remember best. As for Spencer, I had my doubts to begin with but I really like him now. I think changing the character takes adjustment, also I think the writers needs to come up with better scenes for them. I have been a GH fan for many years, I think there are only two that I don’t think I could get used to (maybe after a while but I doubt it) that is Laura and Scotty. And of course I couldn’t get used to another Luke! Keep up giving it your all!

Reply
4
Valerie
3d ago

I liked the original Trina but this young woman is doing a great job. she and Spencer have awesome chemistry too

Reply
5
Ta Ta Boomer
2d ago

She's a great actress...I do miss Makayla at times but the new actress has the role her own. Plus she has great chemistry with Spencer!!❤️

Reply
2
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness

The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
