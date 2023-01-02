ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

Here's where you can take your Christmas tree in Cherokee County

By Shannon Ballew, gcallaghan
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcQTy_0k10Ekxi00
Olde Rope Mill Park in Woodstock is accepting live Christmas trees for recycling. Shannon Ballew

Cherokee County residents with live Christmas trees have the option to dispose of them in an environmentally conscious manner. These tree recycling events create mulch to benefit wildlife habitats.

CantonThe City of Canton is putting on a “Bring One for the Chipper” event, running from Jan. 3-14, 2023, at the Canton Collection Site at 2525 Ridge Road, Canton. Live trees without lights or decorations can be dropped off at the collection site for free for city residents. The collection site will run on holiday hours the week of Jan. 3: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Normal hours resume Jan. 9. The site is only open to city of Canton residents, and is closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. The city is not picking up trees curbside. For more information visit https://bit.ly/3Ii2PsZ.

WoodstockThe city of Woodstock is also putting on a “Bring One for the Chipper” event. Woodstock’s drop-off period is open through Jan 20 at Olde Rope Mill Park. On Jan. 7, those who drop off their tree between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. can get free coffee, doughnuts and tree seedlings.

The city’s announcement for the event says trees should be unbound and free of decorations. They will be recycled into mulch or used for fish habitats.

Keep Cherokee BeautifulKeep Cherokee Beautiful will distribute tree seedlings at Hobgood Park to those participating in the annual Bring One for the Chipper event happening Jan. 7. KCB volunteers will be on site in the park’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The park is located at 6688 Bells Ferry Road near Woodstock.

“Keep Cherokee Beautiful is dedicated to all forms of recycling and repurposing,” KCB Chief Executive Officer Mark Preetorius said in a statement. “Providing a seedling to recycle a Christmas tree is a great way to accomplish both endeavors. Please help us by recycling your tree and plant a tree seedling to replenish our natural resources.”

Cherokee Recreation and Parks will be accepting trees beginning Jan. 7 through Jan. 14. All trees must be free of lights and ornaments and can be dropped off in the parking lot between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. any day of the week.

Trees recycled at the event will be turned into mulch to be reused at the dog park inside of Patriots Park in Acworth.

For additional information about the event, contact Cherokee Recreation and Parks at 770-479-3277.

Home DepotRepresentatives at both the Canton and Holly Springs Home Depot locations confirmed they would take undecorated live Christmas trees for recycling. The Canton Home Depot, 2200 Riverstone Boulevard, is accepting drop offs near the outdoor pine straw area. The Holly Springs store, 4520 Holly Springs Parkway, will take trees in the back corner of its parking lot.

Neither location specified an end date. The Woodstock Home Depot, 9037 Highway 92, will not be taking trees this year.

Bring One for the Chipper is a program by Keep Georgia Beautiful. Statewide, the initiative has recycled over six million Christmas trees, with that number growing each year.

Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

