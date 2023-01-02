Beginning April 1, Sacred Cross Emergency Medical Services, Inc., will return as the emergency ambulance service for the City of Breckenridge and Stephens County. According to Stephens Memorial Hospital CEO Brian Roland, at their Nov. 29 meeting, the Stephens County Hospital Board approved a three-year contract with Sacred Cross and the company is scheduled to begin providing emergency services locally on April 1. Sacred Cross was the ambulance service provider for the city and the county from 2017 until April 1, 2020 when American Medical Response Ambulance Service, Inc. (AMR) took over after winning the bid for the services.

