Sacred Cross to return as emergency ambulance service for Breckenridge, Stephens County
Beginning April 1, Sacred Cross Emergency Medical Services, Inc., will return as the emergency ambulance service for the City of Breckenridge and Stephens County. According to Stephens Memorial Hospital CEO Brian Roland, at their Nov. 29 meeting, the Stephens County Hospital Board approved a three-year contract with Sacred Cross and the company is scheduled to begin providing emergency services locally on April 1. Sacred Cross was the ambulance service provider for the city and the county from 2017 until April 1, 2020 when American Medical Response Ambulance Service, Inc. (AMR) took over after winning the bid for the services.
2nd Abilene brewery announces permanent closure due to ‘unsustainable market’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2nd Abilene brewery is permanently closing due to what they call an ‘unsustainable market’. Sockdolager Brewing Company announced their impending closure in Spring 2023 Thursday, saying “with heaviness of heart, we must announce that our taps will stop flowing in the spring of 2023. We have decided not to renew […]
‘It is going to be chaotic to me’: Fight to rename Abilene streets after historic leaders gets pushback from community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Abilene nonprofit, Let Us Breathe, has been trying to get two street names changed to honor two black historical figures from the Key City. However, the request was declined by the Planning and Zoning board – not because they do not want to honor these people, but because of the […]
BREAKING: Building fully engulfed in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building has caught on fire near North 12th and Grape Street. Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a building. This building was vacant and […]
WATCH: City of Abilene encourages proper waste management set to the tune of ‘No Diggity’
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Instead of “no diggity, no doubt,” it’s “no dumping, no doubt.” The City of Abilene began the new year by creating a parody music video, encouraging others to start their new year off right by learning how to properly clean up after themselves, set to the tune of Blackstreet and Dr. […]
Abilene structure fire results in estimated $30,000 damages
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene residential structure fire resulted in an estimated $30,000 in damages, according to the Abilene Fire Department. At approximately 10:51 p.m. Jan. 3, AFD arrived to a single story home covered in smoke and flames on the 800 block of Hickory Street. No one was...
Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, cologne stolen from multiple Abilene stores
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor VehicleA victim reported […]
Rigoberto Gallegos
Rigoberto Gallegos, age 61 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, December 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Dias officiating. Interment will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 29, at Morehart Mortuary.
Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
Homicide Investigation in Abilene, only minutes into the new year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department has opened an investigation of a homicide on New Years Day. Just before 1:00 a.m. January 1, 35-year-old Ashley Rapp succumbed to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 3100 block of College Street. 45-year-old Robert McClure was the driver of the vehicle and […]
Wanted man apprehended after driving through yards while trying to evade police in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade the police has been apprehended. Around 5:00 p.m. on January 4, agents with the Abilene Police Department (APD) Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Patrol approached a wanted man in south Abilene. 21-year-old Damien Joiner stopped in the 2000 block […]
Lucy Perez
Lucy Perez, 55, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Her funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022. A Rosary service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 29, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Her interment at the Breckenridge Cemetery will be under the direction of Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home.
Documents: Suspect in Abilene New Year’s Day homicide had extensive history of family violence against victim
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Court documents filed in the murder of Abilene woman who was run over and killed New Year’s Day reveal the suspect had an extensive history of family violence against her. Ashley Rapp, 35, was run over outside her home on the 3100 block of College Street just before 1:00 a.m. January […]
Man found deceased by Jones County roadway, possible homicide
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a possibly deceased person off of County Road 310. On December 31, Deputies found a deceased male off of County Road 310. The man was identified as Christopher Zarate, according to a press release from Jones County Sheriff’s Office. This incident […]
Abilene man accused of forcing woman into vehicle, raping her at local park
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of forcing a woman into his car then raping her has been arrested. Mavric Hobbins was arrested Thursday for Sexual Assault in connection to an incident that happened in April 2021. Court documents state a woman reported she was in the driveway of her boyfriend’s house when […]
Woman’s Forum makes donation to Breckenridge Library’s children’s programs
After spending the past few months raising funds, the Breckenridge Woman’s Forum presented a check to the Breckenridge Library to help with children’s programs. Last week, Elizabeth Power with the Woman’s Forum gave Heather Schkade, the library director, a check for $700, and Schkade said she has been researching programs that the library can offer to the community’s kids.
Abilene woman struck, killed by vehicle during hit-and-run on New Year's Day
ABILENE, Texas — A 35-year old woman died after being struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run just before 1 a.m. Jan. 1 in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, victim Ashley Rapp was likely involved in a domestic disturbance with 45-year old Robert McClure, who allegedly struck and killed before he fled the scene of the crime.
Stephens County officials sworn in for new year
Several Stephens County officials were sworn in on Friday and this morning in the district courtroom at the Stephens County Courthouse. County Judge Michael Roach was officially sworn in on Friday, Dec. 30. He will have a ceremonial swearing in by District Judge Stephen Bristow on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Courthouse.
2 new Mexican restaurants in Abilene gain online attention during slow time for business
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new Mexican restaurants have opened up in the Key City during the holiday season, and many people have been raving about the new eateries. KTAB/KRBC spoke with the owners of both restaurants – Celso’s and Mexico Viejo – to find out why they both opened and how they became so […]
Update: City of Breckenridge Convenience Station to have limited hours for a couple of weeks
Due to staffing issues, the City of Breckenridge’s Convenience Station will have limited hours of operation for at least the next two weeks, according to City Manager Cynthia Northrop. The Convenience Station will be open the following hours in upcoming days:. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31, 9 a.m. to...
