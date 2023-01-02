ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Breckenridge Texan

Sacred Cross to return as emergency ambulance service for Breckenridge, Stephens County

Beginning April 1, Sacred Cross Emergency Medical Services, Inc., will return as the emergency ambulance service for the City of Breckenridge and Stephens County. According to Stephens Memorial Hospital CEO Brian Roland, at their Nov. 29 meeting, the Stephens County Hospital Board approved a three-year contract with Sacred Cross and the company is scheduled to begin providing emergency services locally on April 1. Sacred Cross was the ambulance service provider for the city and the county from 2017 until April 1, 2020 when American Medical Response Ambulance Service, Inc. (AMR) took over after winning the bid for the services.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Building fully engulfed in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building has caught on fire near North 12th and Grape Street. Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a building. This building was vacant and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, cologne stolen from multiple Abilene stores

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor VehicleA victim reported […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Rigoberto Gallegos

Rigoberto Gallegos, age 61 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, December 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Dias officiating. Interment will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 29, at Morehart Mortuary.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Wanted man apprehended after driving through yards while trying to evade police in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade the police has been apprehended. Around 5:00 p.m. on January 4, agents with the Abilene Police Department (APD) Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Patrol approached a wanted man in south Abilene. 21-year-old Damien Joiner stopped in the 2000 block […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Lucy Perez

Lucy Perez, 55, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Her funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022. A Rosary service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 29, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Her interment at the Breckenridge Cemetery will be under the direction of Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home.
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Woman’s Forum makes donation to Breckenridge Library’s children’s programs

After spending the past few months raising funds, the Breckenridge Woman’s Forum presented a check to the Breckenridge Library to help with children’s programs. Last week, Elizabeth Power with the Woman’s Forum gave Heather Schkade, the library director, a check for $700, and Schkade said she has been researching programs that the library can offer to the community’s kids.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Stephens County officials sworn in for new year

Several Stephens County officials were sworn in on Friday and this morning in the district courtroom at the Stephens County Courthouse. County Judge Michael Roach was officially sworn in on Friday, Dec. 30. He will have a ceremonial swearing in by District Judge Stephen Bristow on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Courthouse.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy