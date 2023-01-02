ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Where Most Philadelphia, PA Car Accidents Happen

Factors Causing Increased Car Accidents in Philadelphia, PA. First, it is only common sense that there would be a higher incidence of car accidents in more populated cities. One such city is Philadelphia, PA. A few factors impact the increased number of car accidents in any city, including Philadelphia. Driver...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Rebuilt Workingman’s Rowhouse in East Passyunk

A builder with an eye for design steps out from his brother's shadow and shows off his distinctive sense of style with his first solo project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Stop me if you’ve seen this before....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Montgomery County Store Sells $1.2 Million Lotto Ticket

A Montgomery County grocery store made one lucky Pennsylvanian a millionaire this week, state officials say. The Giant at 1201 Knapp Road in North Wales Borough sold a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket that matched all five balls drawn in the Jan. 1 drawing, earning the player $1,293,786 before taxes and fees, lottery officials said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Group wanted in robbery, beating at Philadelphia SEPTA stop: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released a new video on Wednesday of the suspects wanted in connection to a SEPTA robbery from last month.Back on Dec. 12, a 20-year-old man was robbed while entering the SEPTA platform at 11th and Market Streets.The victim chased the suspect and was later assaulted by a group.If you have any information, contact the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Bring Bailey into your home

Bailey is a 4-year-old beautiful chocolate brown mixed-breed dog who came into the shelter as a stray after being found on someone’s porch on Nov. 20. Bailey was understandably scared when first brought into the shelter, but warmed up quickly to staff. Bailey is the cutest dog, and attracts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Private mailbox services are booming in Philadelphia as residents seek options to combat package thieves

Since the start of the pandemic, Philadelphians have been ordering more packages than ever. But many of those deliveries aren't reaching their doors. Complaints of so-called porch pirates swiping mail from stoops and building lobbies are rampant on neighborhood apps like NextDoor, where users describe stolen electronics, shoes, pet supplies and Christmas presents. "Has anyone noticed an uptick in stolen packages? I haven't ever had this problem and all of a sudden every package I've ordered gets stolen within minutes," one post from a Francisville resident reads.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Malvern’s Stove and Tap Will Become a Modern Steakhouse

Malvern’s Stove and Tap is being reimagined to become Joey Chops, an elevated yet approachable steakhouse made for Main Line foodies. With success in West Chester and Lansdale, Stove and Tap came to Malvern right before the start of the pandemic. Now, the space is being reimagined by Stove and Co. Restaurant Group’s Justin Weathers and Joe Monnich to become Joey Chops, a modern American steakhouse with premium seafood and an amazing lineup of libations.
MALVERN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Schwenksville Church Co-Hosts Human Trafficking Talk

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – As part of its observance of January 2022 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Collegeville retailer and non-profit organization Worthwhile Wear will present a conversation about the effects of and healing after trauma. It is scheduled for Saturday (Jan. 7) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at NEXT Community Church, 2024 Cressman Rd., and features Worthwhile Wear Founder Dan Emr.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Shore News Network

Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August

by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating Missing Person Valerie Excell. Valerie resides on the 100 block of Jamestown Street. Valerie’s sister last saw her at her house in early August when she visited her. Valerie is 36 years old, 5’08,160 lbs., with green eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Valerie frequents the area of skate park near the Art Museum. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Valerie Excell is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911. The post Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Comcast set to raise rates on cable services

Comcast users will soon see price increases on their bills as the company raises fees for a number of services. The company, headquartered in Philadelphia, recently announced that it will increase its rates for customers nationwide by 3.8 percent on average, with different regions seeing slightly different rate increases. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot

A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead in Parking Lot of Philly Dunkin' Store

Léelo en español aquí. A man was found shot dead next to a parked car in a Dunkin' parking lot off Broad Street in North Philadelphia's Logan section early Wednesday. Police officers arrived to the parking lot at North Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue around a 1 a.m. to find a man bleeding on the ground next to a car, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Temple student injured in SEPTA crash suing Uber, driver and the transit authority

A Temple University student is suing SEPTA, Uber and his Uber driver following a collision at the Fernwood Station in Landsdowne last month. Around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 21, a train on the Media Wawa line crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks. Two passengers in the car were taken to the local hospital for treatment, but no injuries were reported among train passengers. Service was temporarily suspended in both directions after the collision.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phspenndulum.org

Hidden Gems: The Sights of Bucks County

Within the entirety of Bucks County, there is a bounty of sights to see. In this edition of Hidden Gems, the focus is shifted to a tranquil park in New Britain, the Covered Bridge Park. With a size of about 15 acres, there is an ample amount of activities to partake in throughout the seasons that makes Covered Bridge Park a must-visit.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

