Amazon Music and Fraunhofer are partnering to reveal 360-degree immersive sound while driving at CES 2023. Fraunhofer IIS is the primary developer of the MPEG-H 3D Audio standard, which serves as the base for Amazon Music’s 360 Reality Audio. Now both companies will demonstrate how the format can be experienced while driving at CES 2023. “During the live demo in an Audi e-tron that’s equipped with a production 3D sound system, CES visitors will be able for the first time to experience Amazon Music’s 360 Reality Audio immersive service streamed to an automotive environment,” the press release reads.

1 DAY AGO