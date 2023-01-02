Read full article on original website
Digital Music News
De La Soul Catalog to Arrive On Streaming Services ‘For the First Time Ever’ In March
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ: RSVR) is officially set to bring the catalog of hip-hop trio De La Soul to leading streaming services. Reservoir detailed 35-year-old De La Soul’s quick-approaching (and long-awaited) arrival on streaming services via a formal release today. Previously, members Posdnuos (real name Kelvin Mercer), Trugoy (David Jude Jolicoeur), and Maseo (Vincent Mason) made clear their dissatisfaction with the revenue-sharing terms that Tommy Boy Music had proposed for streaming.
Calvin Harris VR Concert Experience Coming to TikTok Live
DJ and Producer Calvin Harris is hosting an exclusive VR concert on TikTok Live. The show is premiering on Friday, January 13 at 8 pm GMT in partnership with Wave. The Calvin Harris Experience will take fans through a musical journey inspired by Calvin’s virtual universe, featuring audio-reactive visuals in a nature-inspired luminous world. Calvin Harris is set to perform the experience as a virtual avatar with a setlist packed with dance music.
Amazon Music & Fraunhofer Partner for Immersive Sound While Driving – CES 2023
Amazon Music and Fraunhofer are partnering to reveal 360-degree immersive sound while driving at CES 2023. Fraunhofer IIS is the primary developer of the MPEG-H 3D Audio standard, which serves as the base for Amazon Music’s 360 Reality Audio. Now both companies will demonstrate how the format can be experienced while driving at CES 2023. “During the live demo in an Audi e-tron that’s equipped with a production 3D sound system, CES visitors will be able for the first time to experience Amazon Music’s 360 Reality Audio immersive service streamed to an automotive environment,” the press release reads.
SoundExchange Reveals Top Non-Interactive Streaming Tracks of 2022 — Lil Nas X, Latto, and Adele Lead the Pack
Lil Nas X’s “That’s What I Want” racked up the most non-interactive streams of any “new” track in the U.S. during a year-long period in 2022, according to a recently published breakdown from SoundExchange. SoundExchange, which reported a nearly $240 million Q3 2022 distribution,...
Vevo and TikTok Announce Partnership, Launch Top-Trending Video Show
Vevo and TikTok announce a new partnership, launching ‘Trending on TikTok,’ a weekly top-trending music video show. Music video network Vevo has announced a partnership with TikTok to create and program Trending on TikTok, a new weekly Vevo show covering the music videos of the top-trending songs on TikTok. The series will also feature clips of the creators utilizing these songs in their content.
Lineup for the 12th Edition of Beyond Wonderland SoCal Revealed — Featuring Tiësto, Kaskade, Dillon Francis, and More
The lineup for the 12th Edition of Beyond Wonderland SoCal Revealed Featuring Tiësto, Kaskade, Dillon Francis, and more. Insomniac Events has announced the lineup for the twelfth edition of its fan-favorite two-day EDM festival, Beyond Wonderland SoCal. The psychedelic festival returns to the NOS Events Center on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, boasting some of the biggest and best names across the EDM spectrum, including Deorro, TroyBoi, Dillon Francis, Kaskade, Tiësto, and many more.
Meek Mill is Releasing a New Album — Every Quarter This Year
Meek Mill is already having a productive 2023, with plans to release a new album every quarter this year: “It’s not even albums no more; we really making full docuseries music.”. Meek Mill plans for an ambitious 2023, posting on Twitter and Instagram on January 1 what his...
New Update Brings Spatial Audio Support to Pixel 6 & Pixel 7 Series Phones
A new update for Pixel smartphones finally brings spatial audio support to a limited number of devices. Namely, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series now supports the new feature–older Pixel devices are out of luck. Spatial audio works to simulate a 3D soundstage in which users feel as...
