Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Man charged with murder 3 weeks after fatal shooting in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a man with murder three weeks after another man was found shot to death inside a parked truck in Fayetteville. The city’s police department on Thursday said Rondell Easterling, 30, of Fayetteville faces four charges in connection with the Dec. 12 slaying of Bishop Rhone, 27.
WMBF
Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police found a man dead on the road in Lumberton Thursday evening. Lumberton police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. near Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene they found a man lying on the road at the intersection of Carver Street and Edgewood Street.
richmondobserver
Richmond County deputies charge man in tool theft
ROCKINGHAM — A man with more than a dozen pending charges from last year is accused of stealing tools in the early days of 2023. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Jan. 3 about a larceny on Loch Haven Road. The homeowner...
Man led Florence County deputies on chase with 4 kids, drugs, weapon inside car, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of leading Florence County deputies on a chase with four kids, drugs, and a weapon inside his vehicle, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. James Shavaunt Johnson, 44, of Dillon, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of child endangerment, failure to stop for […]
wpde.com
SC man sentenced for kidnapping, murder of 80-year-old Horry County woman
FLORENCE S.C. (WCIV) — Dominique Brand is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.for the kidnapping, carjacking, and murder of Mary Anne Elvington. On March 28, 2021, police said Brand went inside Elvington's home in Nichols and forced her to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, NC, and back into South Carolina. Brand reportedly sat behind Ms. Elvington, holding a shotgun during the drive.
wpde.com
63-year-old woman killed in Robeson County crash, trooper says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Linda Hammonds, 63, of the Shannon community died in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Rennert Road near McDuffie Crossing Road just outside of Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Hammonds' Kia SUV crossed the center...
cbs17
Moore County man charged with possessing cocaine, meth, marijuana: sheriff
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robbins man is in the Moore County Jail after he was charged Thursday with multiple drug offenses. On Thursday, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Lakey Siding Road in Robbins, according to the sheriff’s office.
cbs17
Fayetteville man suspected of fatally shooting man in SC on New Year’s Eve surrenders, police said
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 23-year-old Fayetteville man is now in custody after a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in South Carolina. The Sumter, South Carolina, Police Department said the suspect, 23-year-old Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, turned himself in Tuesday. He is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.
YAHOO!
Murder charge filed in fatal wreck Monday night in Fayetteville
A Fayetteville woman was killed and a man charged with murder in a wreck on a residential road off Ramsey Street on Monday night, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Christopher Fields, 31, of the 800 block of Poplar Drive, is charged with second-degree murder, driving while impaired, reckless driving,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Missing Columbus County woman located, arrested for outstanding warrants
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman. Alexandria Elliot was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022. On January 3rd, Elliot contacted a family member via Facebook Messenger video chat. Elliott was transported by a friend to a residence...
WMBF
Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
WMBF
2 injured in shooting at apartment complex in Laurinburg; Investigation underway
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot at an apartment complex in Laurinburg Tuesday night. Laurinburg police Captain Chris Young confirmed the shooting took place around 8:10 p.m. at the McIntosh Apartment in the area of Lytch Street and Gamble Street. Officers found one...
cbs17
4 charges for Fayetteville man after fatal car crash that killed a woman, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged with murder and drunk driving one day after a woman was killed in a car crash, police say. The Fayetteville Police Department on Tuesday charged Christopher Fields, 31, with four charges after the wreck that killed 50-year-old Rhonda Ashford of Fayetteville.
Deputies look for suspect after man shot at Scotland County home
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the arm and leg Tuesday night at a home in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 11 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute and found the man in the home with gunshot […]
‘Confused and hurt’: Family wants Horry County nightclub closed after deadly New Year’s Day shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A grieving mother is looking for answers after her son was shot and killed at an Horry County nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Four hours after the new year, Tanisha Lewis received a phone call from her sister that her nephew, Emanuel Melvin, 22, had been […]
wpde.com
Lumberton man killed in single car crash, officers say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Jesse Fisher, Jr., 55, died Tuesday in a crash on Lovette Road near Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Fisher's car was traveling south on the road when it crossed the center line, ran off the highway...
1 person shot, killed by Harnett County deputies
Harnett County deputies shot and killed someone who pointed a gun at them after reportedly having a mental-health crisis Monday.
wpde.com
Woman mourns cousin killed in Darlington County apparent murder-suicide shooting
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A man and a woman are dead Monday night following a situation on Gemini Drive off of East McIver Road just outside of Darlington, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Kadajah McKay, 25, was shot and her death has been ruled homicide, according to...
sandhillssentinel.com
Three Dollar General employees arrested
Three Dollar General employees were arrested on Dec. 29 on felony larceny by employee charges. Amber Ellis, 28, Sarah Walker, 37, and Ricky Jayne, 25, all from West End, were employees at the West End Dollar General store on Highway 211 near Juniper Lake Road. According to the Moore County...
wpde.com
Robeson Co. woman upset she wasn't moved to another apartment following fire
ROBESON COUNTY (S.C.) — Carmen Hipp said the past week of her life has been hard, because of what she's had to deal with inside her apartment at the Morgan Britt apartment complex in Lumberton. Online records show the complex is the property of the Robeson County Housing Authority.
Comments / 3