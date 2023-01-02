Read full article on original website
CM Punk Touts 2022 Merchandise Sale And YouTube View Success
CM Punk touts his 2022 success. Taking to his Instagram stories, CM Punk posted a series of stories showing that he had the first and sixth highest-selling figure on Ringside Collectibles and the two most viewed videos on AEW's YouTube pages. The videos were Punk returning from his foot injury...
'NXT Anonymous' Account Claims Everyone In NXT Has Secrets
NXT builds stories on social media. A new account on Twitter "NXT Anonymous" launched in January and the first tweet showed NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter speaking to WWE medical. The narration stated, "everyone has their secrets in NXT. What's yours?" Though the account isn't...
AEW To Crown First All Elite Arcade Champion, Trailer For Movie Featuring Jake Roberts | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, January 4, 2023. - AEW is set to crown their inaugural All Elite Arcade champion on Thursday:. - A trailer has been released for the new movie 'Out Of Exile, which is set to feature Jake 'The Snake' Roberts:. - AEW Invades...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 16 Results (12/31): Holidead Faces Kandi Krush
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode sixteen of its show on December 31. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 16 Results (12/31) - Americana def. BK Rhythm. - Robbie...
AEW Dynamite Viewership, Demo Rating Decrease On 1/4/23
The viewership numbers for the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 4 drew 864,000 viewers. This number is down from last Wednesday's viewership, which came in at 876,000 viewers. Wednesday's episode scored a 0.26 rating in the 18...
Vince McMahon Takes Actions To Return To WWE And Participate In Media Rights Negotiations
Vince McMahon is plotting a return and sale. According to Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal, McMahon is planning to return to the company and pursue a sale of the business. McMahon has reportedly told the company that he is electing himself and former co-presidents and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the board. This move will require three current directors to vacate their positions.
Vince McMahon Officially Back On WWE Board Of Directors
A new filing shows that Vince McMahon is returning to the WWE board of directors. Former WWE co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios are also on the board. Independent directors Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed have been removed. The filing shows that Vince has made changes to...
New Texas Pro LoneStar 3 Results (1/2): Bryan Keith Defends New Texas Pro Title
New Texas Pro Wrestling held its LoneStar 3 event on December 30, 2022 from Houston Premier Arena in Houston, Texas. The event aired on IWTV on January 2. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. New Texas Pro LoneStar 3 Results (1/2) - New Texas Pro LoneStar Championship:...
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer
Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
John Laurinaitis Appearance At WrestleCon Canceled By Vendor Due To Negative Feedback
John Laurinaitis won't be at WrestleCon. On Wednesday it was reported that Laurinaitis would be at WrestleCon in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 weekend. He was being booked by Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles. On Thursday, Bobby Fulton took to social media to reveal Laurinaitis' appearance has been canceled...
AEW Dark (1/3) Stream & Results: Christopher Daniels, Sonny Kiss, More Compete
AEW Dark - January 3. Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco. Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray. Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez. Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta. Sonny Kiss &...
AEW Dynamite (1/4) Preview: A New Era: Two Title Bouts, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, And More
It's Wednesday, January, 4, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode. A Very Volatile Tag Team Championship Situation. Everybody loves The Acclaimed… except for Jeff and Karen Jarrett. After a...
WWE Programming On A&E Will Resume On 2/19/23 With 'Biography: WWE Legends' And 'WWE Rivals'
New details emerge concerning the next slate of WWE programming on the A&E Network. WWE's legend-focused programming on A&E is once again slated to resume on Sunday, February 19, Just one day after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Season 3 of Biography: WWE Legends will kick...
Hiroshi Tanahashi Would Love To Be Champion By 2024
Hiroshi Tanahashi is ready for Wrestle Kingdom 17. Tanahashi has been involved in every Wrestle Kingdom since its inception in 2017. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, he will team with Keiji Muto & Shota Umino to take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Tanahashi...
Cody Deaner Talks Doing Extra Work For WWE In 2004, Recalls Shaking Vince McMahon's Hand
Cody Deaner discusses doing WWE extra work in 2004. Many performers in the world of wrestling start out on a small scale. Many talent who regularly wrestle on the independent scene will sometimes get the chance to do extra work for major companies like WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. This...
Bayley, Tamina, Dax Harwood, More React To Mercedes Mone NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Mercedes Mone arrives in New Japan. Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) made her NJPW debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 when she confronted IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI. Mercedes laid out KAIRI with a DDT and declared herself the CEO of the division. Ahead of her NJPW debut, Mercedes tweeted her...
Kenny Omega Bests Will Ospreay, Wins IWGP US Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega successful in NJPW return. Kenny Omega won the IWGP United States Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, defeating Will Ospreay in a hard-hitting bout that was years in the making. The finish saw Omega hit the Kamigoye in tribute to Kota Ibushi followed by a One Winged Angel...
Rocky Romero Details Kenny Omega's Return To NJPW, How AEW Suspension 'Put A Pause' On Things
Kenny Omega is set to return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he faces Will Ospreay. It will mark Omega's first bout for NJPW since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13. Though AEW and NJPW have worked together in some capacity since AEW's inception, Omega has not been back to Japan to compete for NJPW and he missed AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 due to injuries.
Bully Ray Assaults Scott D'Amore, Don West Tribute, More | IMPACT Fight Size
Here is the fight size update following IMPACT Wrestling on January 5, 2023. - In the closing segment of tonight's show, Bully Ray was confronted by Scott D'Amore, and the segment closes with D'Amore taking a Piledriver, followed by a Powerbomb through a table. Tonight, Stars of IMPACT past and...
EJ Nduka Says MLW Had A Plan For Him, Wanted Him To Be A Focal Point In Battle Riot 2021
EJ Nduka made an immediate impact in Major League Wrestling, making his debut at Battle Riot 2021. Nduka was highly touted at the WWE Performance Center, previously competing in bodybuilding and football before signing with WWE in 2018. Nduka never made it to WWE television before he was released in 2021, but MLW thought enough of him to sign him and make him a focal point in his debut match.
