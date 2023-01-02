ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CM Punk Touts 2022 Merchandise Sale And YouTube View Success

CM Punk touts his 2022 success. Taking to his Instagram stories, CM Punk posted a series of stories showing that he had the first and sixth highest-selling figure on Ringside Collectibles and the two most viewed videos on AEW's YouTube pages. The videos were Punk returning from his foot injury...
'NXT Anonymous' Account Claims Everyone In NXT Has Secrets

NXT builds stories on social media. A new account on Twitter "NXT Anonymous" launched in January and the first tweet showed NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter speaking to WWE medical. The narration stated, "everyone has their secrets in NXT. What's yours?" Though the account isn't...
AEW Dynamite Viewership, Demo Rating Decrease On 1/4/23

The viewership numbers for the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 4 drew 864,000 viewers. This number is down from last Wednesday's viewership, which came in at 876,000 viewers. Wednesday's episode scored a 0.26 rating in the 18...
Vince McMahon Takes Actions To Return To WWE And Participate In Media Rights Negotiations

Vince McMahon is plotting a return and sale. According to Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal, McMahon is planning to return to the company and pursue a sale of the business. McMahon has reportedly told the company that he is electing himself and former co-presidents and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the board. This move will require three current directors to vacate their positions.
Vince McMahon Officially Back On WWE Board Of Directors

A new filing shows that Vince McMahon is returning to the WWE board of directors. Former WWE co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios are also on the board. Independent directors Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed have been removed. The filing shows that Vince has made changes to...
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer

Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Hiroshi Tanahashi Would Love To Be Champion By 2024

Hiroshi Tanahashi is ready for Wrestle Kingdom 17. Tanahashi has been involved in every Wrestle Kingdom since its inception in 2017. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, he will team with Keiji Muto & Shota Umino to take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Tanahashi...
Rocky Romero Details Kenny Omega's Return To NJPW, How AEW Suspension 'Put A Pause' On Things

Kenny Omega is set to return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he faces Will Ospreay. It will mark Omega's first bout for NJPW since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13. Though AEW and NJPW have worked together in some capacity since AEW's inception, Omega has not been back to Japan to compete for NJPW and he missed AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 due to injuries.
EJ Nduka Says MLW Had A Plan For Him, Wanted Him To Be A Focal Point In Battle Riot 2021

EJ Nduka made an immediate impact in Major League Wrestling, making his debut at Battle Riot 2021. Nduka was highly touted at the WWE Performance Center, previously competing in bodybuilding and football before signing with WWE in 2018. Nduka never made it to WWE television before he was released in 2021, but MLW thought enough of him to sign him and make him a focal point in his debut match.
