richlandsource.com
City of Mansfield ends demolition contract with Richland County Land Bank
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield, which has relied on the Richland County Land Bank to administer its building demolition program since 2014, will handle the work on its own after Jan. 31. Dave Remy, the city's public works director, notified the Land Bank via letter on Dec. 27 that...
richlandsource.com
Jetstream: Camden Preble Shawnee's early advantage leaves Bradford in its wake
Camden Preble Shawnee broke to an early lead and topped Bradford 60-7 on January 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Bradford and Camden Preble Shawnee played in a 62-54 game on January 4, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank awards $527,700 contract to demolish former Ocie Hill building
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank board on Wednesday awarded a $527,700 contract to demolish and clean up the former Ocie Hill Community Center on the city's north side. The contract was awarded to Raze International of Shadyside in Belmont County, which submitted the lowest of seven bids for...
richlandsource.com
Ashland handles stress test to best Lex
LEXINGTON -- Makaree Chapman registered 10 points and eight rebounds and Ashland made a final defensive stand to turn back Lexington 35-34 on Thursday night to earn an Ohio Cardinal Conference girls basketball road victory. Lauren Green contributed 11 rebounds in a low-scoring affair as the Arrows won without sinking...
richlandsource.com
Ontario man sought for alleged murder of Mansfield 16-year-old
MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for an Ontario man sought in the killing of a Mansfield teenager on Tuesday.
richlandsource.com
North Robinson Colonel Crawford rains down on Galion Northmor
No quarter was granted as North Robinson Colonel Crawford blunted Galion Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 27, Galion Northmor squared off with Galion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
East Knox posts win at Mansfield Christian's expense
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but East Knox prevailed over Mansfield Christian 43-33 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 5. Recently on December 30, East Knox squared off with Willard in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Caledonia River Valley produces precision performance against Cardington-Lincoln
Caledonia River Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 52-30 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 23, Caledonia River Valley faced off against London and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on December 22 at Cardington High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
South Point barely beats Ironton
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as South Point nipped Ironton 56-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Ironton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-14 advantage over South Point as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Barbara Walker Phipps
Barbara Walker Phipps, age 82, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born June 3, 1940, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Mildred (Zintel) and Russell Gorslin. Barb was a devoted wife and loving mother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends....
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont
Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Concord John Glenn shuts off the power on Coshocton
New Concord John Glenn left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Coshocton 58-21 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 4. In recent action on December 21, New Concord John Glenn faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Coshocton took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 21 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
The Plains Athens exhales after close call with Amanda-Clearcreek
The Plains Athens eventually plied victory away from Amanda-Clearcreek 39-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. In recent action on December 30, The Plains Athens faced off against Brice New Hope Christian and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on December 22 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Mansfield police investigating shooting death
Mansfield police late Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting death at Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road. City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson nips Bloom-Carroll in taut scare
Columbus Bishop Watterson showed its poise to outlast a game Bloom-Carroll squad for a 58-52 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. In recent action on December 22, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Johnstown on December 28 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Carey shuts off the power on Arlington
Carey's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-33 win over Arlington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Carey and Arlington played in a 58-30 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Atwater Waterloo weathers scare to dispatch Mantua Crestwood
Atwater Waterloo finally found a way to top Mantua Crestwood 53-52 in Ohio boys basketball on January 5. Recently on December 30, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Garrettsville Garfield in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Lexington routs McConnelsville Morgan
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with New Lexington's performance in a 50-19 destruction of McConnelsville Morgan in Ohio girls basketball action on January 4. The first quarter gave New Lexington a 14-2 lead over...
richlandsource.com
Nowhere to hide: Springfield Catholic Central dominates Mechanicsburg from start to finish
There was no tuning necessary, Springfield Catholic Central opened in perfect harmony while drumming Mechanicsburg with a strong start on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Mechanicsburg faced off on December 21, 2021 at Mechanicsburg High School. Click here for a...
richlandsource.com
Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense
Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
