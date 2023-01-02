ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapmanville, WV

Ashland handles stress test to best Lex

LEXINGTON -- Makaree Chapman registered 10 points and eight rebounds and Ashland made a final defensive stand to turn back Lexington 35-34 on Thursday night to earn an Ohio Cardinal Conference girls basketball road victory. Lauren Green contributed 11 rebounds in a low-scoring affair as the Arrows won without sinking...
ASHLAND, OH
North Robinson Colonel Crawford rains down on Galion Northmor

No quarter was granted as North Robinson Colonel Crawford blunted Galion Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 27, Galion Northmor squared off with Galion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
GALION, OH
East Knox posts win at Mansfield Christian's expense

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but East Knox prevailed over Mansfield Christian 43-33 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 5. Recently on December 30, East Knox squared off with Willard in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
MANSFIELD, OH
Caledonia River Valley produces precision performance against Cardington-Lincoln

Caledonia River Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 52-30 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 23, Caledonia River Valley faced off against London and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on December 22 at Cardington High School. Click here for a recap.
CARDINGTON, OH
South Point barely beats Ironton

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as South Point nipped Ironton 56-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Ironton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-14 advantage over South Point as the first quarter ended.
IRONTON, OH
Barbara Walker Phipps

Barbara Walker Phipps, age 82, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born June 3, 1940, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Mildred (Zintel) and Russell Gorslin. Barb was a devoted wife and loving mother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends....
MANSFIELD, OH
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
RICHWOOD, OH
New Concord John Glenn shuts off the power on Coshocton

New Concord John Glenn left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Coshocton 58-21 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 4. In recent action on December 21, New Concord John Glenn faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Coshocton took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 21 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. For more, click here.
COSHOCTON, OH
The Plains Athens exhales after close call with Amanda-Clearcreek

The Plains Athens eventually plied victory away from Amanda-Clearcreek 39-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. In recent action on December 30, The Plains Athens faced off against Brice New Hope Christian and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on December 22 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School. Click here for a recap.
ATHENS, OH
GALLERY: Mansfield police investigating shooting death

Mansfield police late Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting death at Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road. City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
MANSFIELD, OH
Columbus Bishop Watterson nips Bloom-Carroll in taut scare

Columbus Bishop Watterson showed its poise to outlast a game Bloom-Carroll squad for a 58-52 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. In recent action on December 22, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Johnstown on December 28 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For results, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Carey shuts off the power on Arlington

Carey's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-33 win over Arlington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Carey and Arlington played in a 58-30 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
ARLINGTON, OH
New Lexington routs McConnelsville Morgan

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with New Lexington's performance in a 50-19 destruction of McConnelsville Morgan in Ohio girls basketball action on January 4. The first quarter gave New Lexington a 14-2 lead over...
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense

Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH

