Illinois State

Big Bad Troll
3d ago

just gonna lose tax revenue from gun sales in Illinois...we will go to red states to purchase our weapons and they will be stockpiled because of the direction this is going...you cannot change the freedoms that the constitution of the united states protects

James Blunt
3d ago

It's totally unconstitutional and as a firearm owner and user wether it be for sport or hunting the number one use of it is for me to protect my loved ones or myself from the person who thinks they need to take my life. That person could very well being the government that is in control of my country.

fox32chicago.com

Illinois House Executive Committee passes assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois House committee passed an assault weapons ban bill Thursday after hundreds of gun violence survivors, loved ones of victims, politicians and anti-violence activists gathered at the Illinois capitol calling for change. The proposal was approved by the House Executive Committee on a strict party-line vote,...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Possible amendments to proposed Illinois gun ban doesn’t sway opponents

(The Center Square) – It’s possible there could be changes to a proposed gun ban at the Illinois statehouse. Whether they advance is unclear. House Bill 5855 would ban future sales of certain semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and pistols and require a registry of guns already legally purchased. The measure would also ban the possession of magazines over 10 rounds and prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a required Firearm Owner ID card, unless they’re in the military.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: Progress made toward assault weapons ban

CHATHAM, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says while time is running out during the lame duck legislation session going on now in Springfield, there is still time to get a ban on assault weapons done. A proposal is being filed that would also ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire...
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

Gun bill for lame duck session?

Whether the Illinois House and Senate can pass an assault weapons ban – or any other kind of gun control measure – during these few remaining lame duck days, members of both parties agree: the killing has to stop. The latest proposal is borne of the Highland Park...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair

(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Cash Bail To Stay On Books For Now; Arguments In Legal Fight Set For March

Cash bail will remain on the books in Illinois for at least the next couple of months. The Illinois Supreme Court has set a schedule for briefs and arguments in the legal fight over whether the Pretrial Fairness Act is constitutional. That state law was supposed to end cash bail in most criminal cases on New Year’s Day, but the state’s highest court put it on hold until appeals are heard.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Bill to abolish life without parole for minors heading to state senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HB 1064 would allow people given life sentences while younger than 21 to petition for parole after serving 40 years of their sentence. The bill has bipartisan support, with Rita Mayfield, a Democrat for the 60th district, and Seth Lewis, a Republican for the 45th district co-sponsoring the bill. The bill has already passed in the House, and is expected to be discussed in the State Senate during this week's lame duck session.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act

CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

The constitutional argument over eliminating cash bail in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois was set to be in a new era for criminal justice with the elimination of cash bail on New Year’s Day. However, a Republican judge in Kankakee County ruled the law abolishing cash bail was unconstitutional. The Illinois Supreme Court then ordered a stay on the implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Coffey Chosen To Fill Butler’s Seat In Illinois House

A replacement has been named to fill Tim Butler’s seat in the Illinois House. Republican county chairs in the new 95th House District have chosen Mike Coffey, owner of Saputo’s restaurant in Springfield, to fill the two-year term in the new session of the General Assembly that begins next week. Coffey has served on the convention center board, and ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Springfield several years ago.
ILLINOIS STATE

