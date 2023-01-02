ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
U.S. Senators Rally For WNY Storm Relief Following Deadly Christmas Blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – New York’s representatives in Washington D.C. are working to make sure Western New York gets its fair share of storm relief funding following the deadly Christmas blizzard. U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand spoke about storm-related costs, which are crippling local...
The Buffalo Blizzard Was So Strong It Bent Steel

The Buffalo Christmas Blizzard of 2022 was historic and shockingly powerful. Buffalo is known for its snow. It's a defining trait, for better and for worse, to most around the country when they think of it. While it's generally not as bad as most paint it out to be, the Blizzard of 2022 definitely showed the world how bad it can get at times.
Five children die in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The death toll has risen to five for a house fire in Buffalo on Saturday, according to our Buffalo NBC affiliate. All the people who died are children aged 10 or younger. Three girls – aged 7, 8, and 10 – died at the scene of...
