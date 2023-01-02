Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Related
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
A Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County for Wednesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather cools down again, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Wednesday night and during the day Thursday. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo,...
A 12-Year-Old Buffalo Boy Is Still Missing After 2 Years
Police in Buffalo, NY still have not found a boy who has now been missing for more than 2 years. A family has suffered through two holiday seasons without their young loved one. In a few months, Jaylen M. Griffin will be turning 15, on April 22. He disappeared at the age of 12.
Have You Seen The Damar Hamlin House In Western New York?
The support for Damar Hamlin has poured in from all over the world, but it is, without a doubt, most evident in our Buffalo community.
USS The Sullivans takes on almost 30 inches of water after blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that the ice and snow has melted following last month's blizzard teams were able to assess the damage at Buffalo's Naval Park. USS The Sullivans took on water, almost 30 inches in some spots. It's a ship that has already been going through plenty of...
erienewsnow.com
U.S. Senators Rally For WNY Storm Relief Following Deadly Christmas Blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – New York’s representatives in Washington D.C. are working to make sure Western New York gets its fair share of storm relief funding following the deadly Christmas blizzard. U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand spoke about storm-related costs, which are crippling local...
Buffalo Pastor draws on faith and love after "a spectacularly tragic couple of weeks"
“It’s been a spectacularly tragic couple of weeks.” said Fr. Paul Seil, of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, and Chaplain for the Buffalo Fire Department. He spoke to WBEN after a fire killed 5 children and the collapse of Bills Safety Damar Hamlin.
Found 20 feet from home, Morris Singer Jr., 65, dies during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anytime Morris Singer Jr. entered a room, he was impossible to miss. "Anybody who knows my dad, he was just really flamboyant. He just loves his suits," said his son, Morris Singer III. "You could rarely catch him in a pair of jeans or sweatpants or...
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?
Buffalo, New York has a rich history of wealthy residents and there may be a new one moving in soon!
Time Is Running Out To Claim $540 Payout From Buffalo Blizzard
If you were one of the thousands of Western New York residents who suffered extended power outages due to the blizzard, you're entitled to a reimbursement, but you need to hurry. New State Law In New York Entitles Residents To Power Outage Payouts. During the deadly blizzard, at least 10,000...
The Buffalo Blizzard Was So Strong It Bent Steel
The Buffalo Christmas Blizzard of 2022 was historic and shockingly powerful. Buffalo is known for its snow. It's a defining trait, for better and for worse, to most around the country when they think of it. While it's generally not as bad as most paint it out to be, the Blizzard of 2022 definitely showed the world how bad it can get at times.
Two more confirmed storm-related deaths bring total in WNY to 42
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed two more deaths related to the blizzard, bringing the total to 41 in Erie County and 42 total. Poloncarz said an Amherst man was found dead in a snowbank and a Buffalo woman died from lack of […]
Tenants of Buffalo apartment building upset with response to flood damage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an off campus apartment building housing mostly Buffalo State College students was damaged during the recent blizzard, tenants contacted 2 On Your Side to say they are upset with the response by management and that they have concerns for their safety. Building #1 at the...
Community donations pour in for victims of Dartmouth fire
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Buffalo community has once again shown their support for their fellow neighbors by donating to the family who lost their grandchildren in a tragic house fire.
Western New York’s First Snow Of 2023 Will Happen This Weekend
It is beginning to look a lot like winter across Western New York. After several days of well-above temperatures to kick off 2023 this weekend, the weather will return to normal as a cold front is set to move across the area. We will see some snow with that cold...
Buffalo seeking person to oversee city vehicles
An incoming Fleet Director will provide crucial oversight on available vehicles and equipment, as well as work to bolster our city-owned assets,” said Mayor Brown.
Dartmouth Ave. fire ruled accidental; fundraising page started for family
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo fire officials are ruling the house fire on Dartmouth that took the lives of five children an accident, although the fire is still under investigation.
Buffalo police looking for missing woman described as “vulnerable”
Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Five children die in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The death toll has risen to five for a house fire in Buffalo on Saturday, according to our Buffalo NBC affiliate. All the people who died are children aged 10 or younger. Three girls – aged 7, 8, and 10 – died at the scene of...
Mayor Brown announces new citywide position of Fleet Director
If the new position is approved by the Common Council, the proposed position would report directly to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor about the conditions and capabilities of Buffalo's fleet of vehicles.
