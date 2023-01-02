I found the cheapest food in every Disney World park. Here are the 14 things I ate that were all under $8.
- In one week, I went to every park in Disney World to find the cheapest eats under $10.
- I loved Hollywood Studios' Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums and Lunch Box tarts.
- The cinnamon roll at Gaston's Tavern in Magic Kingdom was great and the park had good soft serve.
Park: Hollywood Studios
Price: $4.99
I was shocked by how large this treat was for the low price. It was the perfect size for sharing.
Although this snack is described as a cookie, I thought it more closely resembled and tasted like a whoopie pie.
The slabs of carrot cake that sandwiched the cream-cheese frosting were very moist and left a mess of crumbs on my fingers. I wished I'd remembered to grab napkins before sitting down.
Still, this snack was delicious and I'll definitely be going back to Trolley Car Cafe for this treat again.I also headed to The Market for Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums.
Park: Hollywood Studios
Price: $5.79
Pixar Place is one of my favorite areas in Disney's Hollywood Studios and is also home to the popular Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums.
I appreciated that this cookie was so large, about the size of my hand.
The cookie was a bit harder than I would have liked, especially when first biting into it. I liked that it had a lot of chocolate which was very sweet and tasty.A couple of days later, I headed to Woody's Lunch Box to try the mini Babybel snack cheese.
Park: Hollywood Studios
Price: $3.49
Woody's Lunch Box is my favorite quick-service dining location at Disney's Hollywood Studios .
I thought it was cute how the pieces were individually wrapped and had imagery of some of Disney's characters in 50th-anniversary attire.
I am someone who likes cheese, so I thought this was a delicious snack to enjoy while in the park. Still, you can buy Baybel cheeses at most grocery stores so it wasn't super special beyond the packaging.My favorite snack at Woody's Lunch Box was the hot-chocolate Lunch Box tart
Park: Hollywood Studios
Price: $4.49
The tarts from Woody's Lunch Box are a go-to snack whenever I'm at Hollywood Studios because they are flavorful, large, and relatively inexpensive.
Since it was the holiday season when I dined here, I wanted to try the hot-cocoa Lunch Box tart with chocolate-fudge filling, hot-cocoa marshmallow fondant, and mini marshmallows.
As a chocolate lover, this may have been my favorite tart I've had so far, even though this was a seasonal offering this year.
However, the rest of the tarts here are also under $5, many of which are regular menu items you can find throughout most of the year. Some of the flavors include the chocolate-hazelnut, raspberry, and lemon-blueberry.I ordered an onion-ring basket at Flame Tree Barbecue.
Park: Animal Kingdom
Price: $4.49
Flame Tree Barbecue is one of my favorite quick-service dining locations at Disney's Animal Kingdom. This was my first trying its onion-ring basket, which came with about seven fairly large rings.
Although they were really tasty and filling, I wished they also came with an aioli dipping sauce, which I think would have complemented them well.Then, I went over to Mr. Kamal's snack kiosk to try the seasoned fries.
Park: Animal Kingdom
Price: $5.99
These seasoned fries are a great budget-friendly snack option at Animal Kingdom . The portion size is also large enough for sharing which is great if you want to split the cost with a group of friends.
I thought the fries paired well with the dipping sauces that they were served with. Both were tasty but I preferred the curried honey mustard to the Korean chili ketchup.Then, I headed to Yak and Yeti Local Food Cafe to get a side of chicken fried rice for under $7.
Park: Animal Kingdom
Price: $6.99
I read online that Yak and Yeti Local Food Cafe had large portions of fried rice for a relatively inexpensive price, so I wanted to see if it was worth the hype.
I was initially blown away by the size of the container and thought the packaging was nice.
I normally don't eat fried rice because it tends to make me nauseous, but this was actually delicious and I appreciated the hearty portion of vegetables spread throughout.I ended my day at Animal Kingdom with a soft-serve waffle cone from the Anandapur ice-cream truck.
Park: Animal Kingdom
Price: $4.99
I ordered a twist cone although I could've also ordered only vanilla or chocolate if I wanted to. I was pleasantly surprised by how much ice cream fit into the cone. For under $5, this treat was a sweet and refreshing choice that I would have again on another hot day.
The truck was also decorated nicely and made for a nice photo backdrop .The next ay, I headed over to one of my favorite snack spots, Karamell-Kuche, to try Werther's caramel-chocolate cookie.
Park: Epcot
Price: $4.59
Some of the cheapest snacks at Karamell-Kuche, a bakery, are its cookies.
Although there were a couple of delicious-looking ones available, I chose the Werther's caramel-chocolate cookie.
There was a decent amount of caramel drizzled on top of the cookie but, unfortunately, it stuck to the wrapper a little bit. I wasn't expecting the cookie to have a caramel center but it was a nice surprise.
Overall, it seemed like a good value.A couple of days later I made my way over to Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie which I knew sold a half-baguette for $2.25.
Park: Epcot
Price: $2.25
This half-sized baguette was pretty large for the low price. I was also offered packs of complimentary butter on the side.
I'm glad my sister joined me in the parks that day, so I was able to split this in half to make it more of a reasonable portion for one person for a snack.
This was my first time trying this baguette and it was so nice and fluffy that I will definitely be visiting to have it again soon.I also tried the pain au chocolat from Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie.
Park: Epcot
Price: $3.80
Although the pastry itself was light, airy, and delicious, I would not get this again although it was a decent size for the price.
As a chocolate lover, this croissant just didn't have nearly as much chocolate as I was hoping for.
Next time, I would likely opt for the plain croissant.While in Magic Kingdom, I tried a cinnamon roll at Gaston's Tavern.
Park: Magic Kingdom
Price: $6.79
I couldn't believe how large this cinnamon roll was. I was fortunate my sister and friend were there with me to share it with because it would have been difficult to eat all by myself.
Although I thought this was well worth its $6.79 price tag, I think I would've enjoyed it a bit more had it been served warm. After all, Disney's website states the eatery serves "warm cinnamon rolls".
I know that a warm treat isn't something many park goers would enjoy on a hot day, but I think it would be nice to have had the option to have it served warm. Next time I order it I'll try asking if they can heat it up.Then, I headed over to Sunshine Tree Terrace to try the orange-cream soft-serve cup.
Park: Magic Kingdom
Price: $5.29
This sweet treat was definitely what I needed to refresh on a hot day in the parks.
I don't usually like fruity treats, but this one was delicious. I loved the refreshing orange and citrus flavors.
The soft-serve is also so colorful, so if you want to take cute photos of it check out the themed wall on the side of the eatery that makes for a perfect backdrop .I liked the powdered cinnamon-sugar doughnut holes from Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe, but wouldn't get them again.
Park: Magic Kingdom
Price: $5.49
These doughnut holes were tasty and I'm happy I tried them, but I don't think I'd order them again. I knew they'd be messy, but I didn't realize just how much powdered sugar would get all over me.
If you're prepared for a mess with napkins and wipes for your fingers, you might enjoy these. But I think I'll stick to the cinnamon roll from Gaston's Tavern if I'm craving a sweet treat at Magic Kingdom.Read the original article on Insider
