I found the cheapest food in every Disney World park. Here are the 14 things I ate that were all under $8.

Disney World has some pretty tasty cheap eats if you know where to look. Jenna Clark

In one week, I went to every park in Disney World to find the cheapest eats under $10.

I loved Hollywood Studios' Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums and Lunch Box tarts.

The cinnamon roll at Gaston's Tavern in Magic Kingdom was great and the park had good soft serve.

The carrot-cake cookie from the Trolley Car Cafe at Disney's Hollywood Studios was a great value. Jenna Clark

First, I visited Trolley Car Cafe for a carrot-cake cookie.

Park: Hollywood Studios

Price: $4.99

I was shocked by how large this treat was for the low price. It was the perfect size for sharing.

Although this snack is described as a cookie, I thought it more closely resembled and tasted like a whoopie pie.

The slabs of carrot cake that sandwiched the cream-cheese frosting were very moist and left a mess of crumbs on my fingers. I wished I'd remembered to grab napkins before sitting down.

Still, this snack was delicious and I'll definitely be going back to Trolley Car Cafe for this treat again.

Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums is pretty famous for a reason. Jenna Clark

I also headed to The Market for Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums.

Park: Hollywood Studios

Price: $5.79

Pixar Place is one of my favorite areas in Disney's Hollywood Studios and is also home to the popular Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums.

I appreciated that this cookie was so large, about the size of my hand.

The cookie was a bit harder than I would have liked, especially when first biting into it. I liked that it had a lot of chocolate which was very sweet and tasty.

This was quite similar to what you can find in a grocery store. Jenna Clark

A couple of days later, I headed to Woody's Lunch Box to try the mini Babybel snack cheese.

Park: Hollywood Studios

Price: $3.49

Woody's Lunch Box is my favorite quick-service dining location at Disney's Hollywood Studios .

I thought it was cute how the pieces were individually wrapped and had imagery of some of Disney's characters in 50th-anniversary attire.

I am someone who likes cheese, so I thought this was a delicious snack to enjoy while in the park. Still, you can buy Baybel cheeses at most grocery stores so it wasn't super special beyond the packaging.

The hot-chocolate Lunch Box tart is one of my favorites. Jenna Clark

My favorite snack at Woody's Lunch Box was the hot-chocolate Lunch Box tart

Park: Hollywood Studios

Price: $4.49

The tarts from Woody's Lunch Box are a go-to snack whenever I'm at Hollywood Studios because they are flavorful, large, and relatively inexpensive.

Since it was the holiday season when I dined here, I wanted to try the hot-cocoa Lunch Box tart with chocolate-fudge filling, hot-cocoa marshmallow fondant, and mini marshmallows.

As a chocolate lover, this may have been my favorite tart I've had so far, even though this was a seasonal offering this year.

However, the rest of the tarts here are also under $5, many of which are regular menu items you can find throughout most of the year. Some of the flavors include the chocolate-hazelnut, raspberry, and lemon-blueberry.

I thought the portion was a decent size for the price. Jenna Clark

I ordered an onion-ring basket at Flame Tree Barbecue.

Park: Animal Kingdom

Price: $4.49

Flame Tree Barbecue is one of my favorite quick-service dining locations at Disney's Animal Kingdom. This was my first trying its onion-ring basket, which came with about seven fairly large rings.

Although they were really tasty and filling, I wished they also came with an aioli dipping sauce, which I think would have complemented them well.

Mr. Kamal's seasoned fries came with two options for dipping sauces. Jenna Clark

Then, I went over to Mr. Kamal's snack kiosk to try the seasoned fries.

Park: Animal Kingdom

Price: $5.99

These seasoned fries are a great budget-friendly snack option at Animal Kingdom . The portion size is also large enough for sharing which is great if you want to split the cost with a group of friends.

I thought the fries paired well with the dipping sauces that they were served with. Both were tasty but I preferred the curried honey mustard to the Korean chili ketchup.

The fried rice from Yak and Yeti had plenty of vegetables. Jenna Clark

Then, I headed to Yak and Yeti Local Food Cafe to get a side of chicken fried rice for under $7.

Park: Animal Kingdom

Price: $6.99

I read online that Yak and Yeti Local Food Cafe had large portions of fried rice for a relatively inexpensive price, so I wanted to see if it was worth the hype.

I was initially blown away by the size of the container and thought the packaging was nice.

I normally don't eat fried rice because it tends to make me nauseous, but this was actually delicious and I appreciated the hearty portion of vegetables spread throughout.

Anandapur sells ice cream. Jenna Clark

I ended my day at Animal Kingdom with a soft-serve waffle cone from the Anandapur ice-cream truck.

Park: Animal Kingdom

Price: $4.99

I ordered a twist cone although I could've also ordered only vanilla or chocolate if I wanted to. I was pleasantly surprised by how much ice cream fit into the cone. For under $5, this treat was a sweet and refreshing choice that I would have again on another hot day.

The truck was also decorated nicely and made for a nice photo backdrop .

Werther's caramel-chocolate cookie impressed me. Jenna Clark

The next ay, I headed over to one of my favorite snack spots, Karamell-Kuche, to try Werther's caramel-chocolate cookie.

Park: Epcot

Price: $4.59

Some of the cheapest snacks at Karamell-Kuche, a bakery, are its cookies.

Although there were a couple of delicious-looking ones available, I chose the Werther's caramel-chocolate cookie.

There was a decent amount of caramel drizzled on top of the cookie but, unfortunately, it stuck to the wrapper a little bit. I wasn't expecting the cookie to have a caramel center but it was a nice surprise.

Overall, it seemed like a good value.

The baguette came with butter, too. Jenna Clark

A couple of days later I made my way over to Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie which I knew sold a half-baguette for $2.25.

Park: Epcot

Price: $2.25

This half-sized baguette was pretty large for the low price. I was also offered packs of complimentary butter on the side.

I'm glad my sister joined me in the parks that day, so I was able to split this in half to make it more of a reasonable portion for one person for a snack.

This was my first time trying this baguette and it was so nice and fluffy that I will definitely be visiting to have it again soon.

The chocolate croissant wasn't as good as the half-baguette, but still delicious. Jenna Clark

I also tried the pain au chocolat from Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie.

Park: Epcot

Price: $3.80

Although the pastry itself was light, airy, and delicious, I would not get this again although it was a decent size for the price.

As a chocolate lover, this croissant just didn't have nearly as much chocolate as I was hoping for.

Next time, I would likely opt for the plain croissant.

I wish Gaston's Tavern had warmed my cinnamon roll. Jenna Clark

While in Magic Kingdom, I tried a cinnamon roll at Gaston's Tavern.

Park: Magic Kingdom

Price: $6.79

I couldn't believe how large this cinnamon roll was. I was fortunate my sister and friend were there with me to share it with because it would have been difficult to eat all by myself.

Although I thought this was well worth its $6.79 price tag, I think I would've enjoyed it a bit more had it been served warm. After all, Disney's website states the eatery serves "warm cinnamon rolls".

I know that a warm treat isn't something many park goers would enjoy on a hot day, but I think it would be nice to have had the option to have it served warm. Next time I order it I'll try asking if they can heat it up.

Sunshine Tree Terrace has a few soft-serve flavors. Jenna Clark

Then, I headed over to Sunshine Tree Terrace to try the orange-cream soft-serve cup.

Park: Magic Kingdom

Price: $5.29

This sweet treat was definitely what I needed to refresh on a hot day in the parks.

I don't usually like fruity treats, but this one was delicious. I loved the refreshing orange and citrus flavors.

The soft-serve is also so colorful, so if you want to take cute photos of it check out the themed wall on the side of the eatery that makes for a perfect backdrop .

The powdered cinnamon-sugar doughnut holes were messy. Jenna Clark

I liked the powdered cinnamon-sugar doughnut holes from Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe, but wouldn't get them again.

Park: Magic Kingdom

Price: $5.49

These doughnut holes were tasty and I'm happy I tried them, but I don't think I'd order them again. I knew they'd be messy, but I didn't realize just how much powdered sugar would get all over me.

If you're prepared for a mess with napkins and wipes for your fingers, you might enjoy these. But I think I'll stick to the cinnamon roll from Gaston's Tavern if I'm craving a sweet treat at Magic Kingdom.