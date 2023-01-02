Is Amen Thompson the Third Best Prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft Class?

Breaking down the all around impact of the Overtime Elite guard.

2023 NBA Draft big board discussions and debates really start when you get to the No. 3 spot on the list.

There is no question that French sensation, Victor Wembanyama, is the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft. There are also very few questions around the G-League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson being No. 2.

One prospect who has cemented his name in that discussion is the 19-year-old guard for the Overtime Elite City Reapers, Amen Thompson.

Thompson (wearing jersey No. 1 when watching the film) is currently averaging just under 17 points per game on 67% from inside the arc, 21% from beyond it and 82% from the free throw line.

Twin brother of fellow 2023 lottery prospect, Amen is also averaging 5.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game in just under 25 minutes.

(ALL STATS via Overtime Elite )

Offense

The 6-foot-7 guard’s offensive talent starts with his high-level passing and creation for teammates.

Thompson is able to combine his elite (yes, ELITE) athleticism and quick-twitch explosion with a creative handle to break down defenses at will but what truly makes him special as a passer is the basketball IQ that he possesses.

Oakland, CA native combines those physical tools and skills with the cerebral part of offensive creation. He makes extremely quick reads with multiple examples of the ball back out of his hands as soon as it touches them.

The youngster is also showing the ability to manipulate offense via his teammates and the defense. You will see Thompson directing his teammates exactly where he wants them to be before moving the defense with a ball fake or eye manipulation and then finding a teammate with a right, or left, handed pass right off the dribble.

The Elite Playmaking of Amen Thompson (; 2:17)

Thompson’s elite athleticism obviously makes him a threat to score the basketball in transition, but where his game must grow is scoring the ball in the half court.

Yes, the 2-point shooting percentage looks good but it is definitely inflated by uncontested run-outs in transition. Watching the film tells a much different story about Thompson’s scoring at the rim against a set defense.

Thompson possesses the handle and wiggle to get to the lane anytime he wants but he simply has to get more efficient finishing at the rim. It was intriguing to see him so willing to use his left hand to finish but he simply was not converting.

Along with the finishing around the rim, Thompson must also prove to at least be a respectable shooter from behind the 3-point line. While this will never be the thing he does best he has to do it good enough for defenders to not play way off of him.

There are too many examples of Thompson during down open looks from the perimeter and he still has a tendency for his follow through to fade to the right, something that would have been nice to see improve since the summer.

One positive metric is that he is currently shooting 82% from the free throw line as that could be a longer term indicator of shooting growth.

Defense

There is an incredible amount of intrigue for Thompson on the defensive end of the court because of the aforementioned athleticism, quick-twitch ability and basketball IQ.

With that said, he currently leaves much to be desired due to what seems to be a lack of engagement during large parts of the game.

When he is engaged you can see all the makings of a high level NBA defender that could provide an immense amount of versatility.

Thompson absolutely can provide disruption on an NBA court if that is what a team is looking for. He is overly aggressive in passing lanes and attacking the ball when helping in the gap. These will lead to extra possessions for his team but could also be countered by giving up open baskets to the opponent.

With his size and leaping ability, Thompson should also project as a good weak side rim protector.

One final area of growth that could be very beneficial would be more activity on the defensive boards. Considering his talent in transition, the more grab-and-go opportunities Thompson can get the better.

The debates around the No. 3 overall prospect in this class will happen all the way up to draft night, and perhaps beyond.

As of today, Amen Thompson and all of his strengths on both ends of the court has made quite the case that he is that prospect.

With that said, draft analysts and scouts will be looking for improvements in many of the areas outlined above and ready to move up one of the many prospects that are nipping at his heels if they don’t see them.

