Charlotte, NC

3 dead in scaffolding collapse at Dilworth construction site: Officials

By Jesse Ullmann
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were tragically killed and two others were transported to an area hospital following a scaffolding collapse at a Dilworth construction site Monday morning, emergency officials confirmed.

The accident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at 715 East Morehead St. in Dilworth where Medic said three victims were pronounced dead. The three workers fell approximately 70 feet from the scaffolding they had been working on, CFD said. Medic said two additional patients were transported to an area medical center with minor injuries.

Houston-based Hanover Dilworth Construction has also worked at the construction site.

Charlotte Fire is also on the scene and said they were at a construction site and had responded to a scaffolding collapse. Fire officials said another update could be expected today and that the incident happened on the interior of the building.

All work at the construction site has come to a complete stop, CFD said during a news briefing that was held just outside the construction site.

CMPD and OSHA are conducting the investigation, which remains active.

