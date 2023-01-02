ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MSP investigating alleged shooting on the Lodge in Detroit

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzSE8_0k10CTgz00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Michigan State Police launched an investigation after a man said his pickup truck was shot at several times Sunday night while he was driving on the Lodge in Detroit.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on January 1, MSP responded to a 911 call about a possible freeway shooting on northbound M-10 near Glendale, just south of Davison Freeway.

A driver told police dispatch that he was driving to work when he heard what he thought were three gunshots. As he heard the sound, his vehicle was struck. The man then exited the freeway at Glendale and continued on to work.

When police examined the man's pickup truck, they discovered a bullet hole.

According to the driver, there was a dark vehicle behind him on the freeway, but he could not determine the make or model. The man also said he did not see any muzzle flashes.

State troopers temporarily closed northbound M-10 Sunday night to search for evidence. The freeway has since reopened.

This is an ongoing investigation. For the latest updates, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950. >>LISTEN LIVE

