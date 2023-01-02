Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll 'resign' from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he is certain that all House Democrats will vote for Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits
YUMA, Ariz. — (AP) — Migrants who entered the U.S. illegally under moonlit skies and waist-deep cold water Friday were devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants who walked in the dark for about...
WTOP
House Dems to Buttigieg: ‘Much more needs to be done’ following Southwest meltdown
House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. “We believe much more needs to be done,” more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
WTOP
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school
On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
FOX 17 News West Michigan
2 years since Capitol riots, here's where the cases against MI suspects stand
Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the deadly attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Since then, 19 people have been charged from Michigan. Here's where their cases stand.
US hiring stays brisk as employers add 223,000 jobs
WASHINGTON — (AP) — America’s employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December, evidence that the economy remains healthy yet also a sign that the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates more aggressively to slow growth and cool inflation. The December job growth, though a...
WTOP
President Teddy Roosevelt’s teenage relative takes office in DC
The youngest elected leader in D.C., who was just sworn in Monday, is still looking forward to attending senior prom and choosing which college he will attend. Quentin Colón Roosevelt, 18, is the great, great, great grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt, and now represents Spring Valley, the Palisades and Kent as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner. ANCs usually serve two-year terms, working directly with area residents on multiple issues and present their recommendations to D.C. government agencies.
