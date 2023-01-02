ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

WTOP

House Dems to Buttigieg: ‘Much more needs to be done’ following Southwest meltdown

House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. “We believe much more needs to be done,” more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
WTOP

Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school

On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

President Teddy Roosevelt’s teenage relative takes office in DC

The youngest elected leader in D.C., who was just sworn in Monday, is still looking forward to attending senior prom and choosing which college he will attend. Quentin Colón Roosevelt, 18, is the great, great, great grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt, and now represents Spring Valley, the Palisades and Kent as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner. ANCs usually serve two-year terms, working directly with area residents on multiple issues and present their recommendations to D.C. government agencies.
WASHINGTON, DC

