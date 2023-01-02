‘Fog bow’ spotted in Central Florida; what is it?

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Have you ever heard of a “fog bow”? It looks like a rainbow if you sucked all the color out of it.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service in Melbourne, someone recently spotted one in Viera.

Forecasters said the cloudlike arch is similar to a rainbow, but the smaller water droplet size means the color separation is weaker and more smeared. That means the fog bow appears mostly white – like a rainbow zapped of its color.

Central Florida started the New Year with foggy conditions, making the conditions prime for the fog bow.

