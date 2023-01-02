Read full article on original website
Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
1 dead in New Year's Eve crash in southern Minnesota
An afternoon crash in southern Minnesota left one person dead Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Keith and Marilyn Carey, both of Westbrook, Minnesota, were in a Ford F-150 and traveling southbound on Woodman Avenue when they went off the road at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and crashed.
nwestiowa.com
Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
MnDOT issues 'no travel advisory' in southwestern Minnesota
Two southwestern Minnesota counties are under a "no travel advisory" Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's advisory was issued for Rockford and Nobles counties due to heavy snow and strong winds, causing reduced visibility for drivers. MN 511 reports that visibility as of Tuesday morning is "one-tenth of a...
Southern Minnesota News
Westbrook woman dies in Murray County crash Saturday
A Westbrook woman died in a Murray County crash Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Keith Arthur Carey, age 77, of Westbrook was driving a Ford F-150 southbound on Woodman Avenue. At about 1:46 p.m., near the intersection with Highway 30, the vehicle left the road. Keith Arthur...
myklgr.com
Snow levels in KLGR-area communities
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Redwood Falls airport still hasn’t reported an official result of snowfall for this week’s blizzard, but the National Weather Service currently lists the following amounts since Tuesday evening:. Morgan: 11 inches. Belview: 9.9 inches. Rural Danube, Springfield, Comfrey: 8.5 inches. New Ulm: 8...
KEYC
Travel advisories for much of southcentral MN
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists attempting to drive through several counties across southcentral MN, will have to reevaluate their travel plans. In addition to Rock and Noble counties, MnDOT has added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman
Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Major winter storm brings snow and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our major winter storm continues across the region with the highest impacts in our eastern and southeastern counties. A Winter Storm Warning continues for a good portion of the region and has been extended into Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Hand, Spink, Roberts, and Day counties. An Ice Storm Warning continues for northwest Iowa, southern Minnesota, and Union county through midday, then those counties will then be placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.
kwit.org
NEWS 1.2.23: Ice and Winter Storm Warnings Expected to Impact Siouxland
The weather is the big concern in Siouxland today. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls talked to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the latest on the forecast and what Siouxland could expect with this potential winter/ice storm. Parts of Siouxland are under either an Ice Warning or Winter Storm Warning. The following interview took place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
willmarradio.com
Fatal crash in Murray County New Year's Eve
(Murray County, MN) - One person is dead after a crash in Murray County. It happened Saturday when a Ford -150 went off the road at Woodman Avenue and Highway 30. Seventy-one-year-old Marilyn Carey of Westbrook died. A 77-year-old was injured. Police say neither was wearing a seatbelt.
siouxlandnews.com
Man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend in Dickinson Co. seeing new trial
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — A man convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in February 2022 in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford is seeking a new trial. New court documents were filed on December 30th by Christian Goyne-Yarns and his team requesting a new trial. The...
