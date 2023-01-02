SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our major winter storm continues across the region with the highest impacts in our eastern and southeastern counties. A Winter Storm Warning continues for a good portion of the region and has been extended into Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Hand, Spink, Roberts, and Day counties. An Ice Storm Warning continues for northwest Iowa, southern Minnesota, and Union county through midday, then those counties will then be placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO