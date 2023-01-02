Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
Winter Conference returns for Wisconsin cattlemen and women
DEFOREST, Wis. – The Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association is pleased to announce Winter Conference is back in 2023 with workshops, industry insight, and networking opportunities for producers. The upcoming conference will be held at the DeForest Comfort Inn and Suites on February 11, 2023. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m....
wtaq.com
Register now for the WI Ag Outlook Forum “Climate Smart Dairy in Wisconsin”, January 24th 2023
The title of this year’s UW Madison & Renk Agribusiness Forum is “Climate Smart Dairy in Wisconsin” and will start with presentations by UW-Madison, Division of Extension, and industry experts on the status of Wisconsin’s farm economy, including the current Situation and Outlook for dairy, corn and soybeans, livestock and meat, and cranberries, as well as farm income and Wisconsin’s economy. The forum will take place on the UW Madison Campus at Union South (livestream also available) from 9:30-4:00 on January 24, 2023.
wtaq.com
AMPI Butter Fire in Portage Causes Significant Damage
Portage, WI: On Monday, January 2, 2023 at 9:15 PM, the Portage Fire Department was dispatched to AMPI at 301 Brooks Street for a fire alarm. Enroute PFD was advised that there was smoke and fire showing. Upon arrival Portage Fire reported heavy smoke and fire from the roof of a two-three story commercial concrete structure. PFD fire crews stretched lines to the entrance door but were pushed back by the heat and smoke. Unable to access the structure they used their monitor to fight the fire until Poynette and Kilbourne Fire arrived with their aerial apparatus.
wtaq.com
Badgers hold off Gophers
Wisconsin returned to Big Ten play Tuesday night, now ranked 14th in the Coaches poll. The Badgers built a 15 point second half lead but had to hang on to defeat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 63-60 at the Kohl Center. Minnesota made it a one possession game late but Chucky Hepburn came up with a big steal in the final minute to preserve another tight victory for what Head Coach Greg Gard has called “team drama” this year. Stephen Crowl led the way with 17 points while Hepburn added 16. Tyler Wahl managed just two points in nine minutes before injuring his ankle in the first half and he would not return. Gard hopes a few days off will help. The Badgers are now 11-2 on the year and sit atop the Big 10 standings at 3-0. They’ll travel to Illinois on Saturday.
Comments / 0