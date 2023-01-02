Wisconsin returned to Big Ten play Tuesday night, now ranked 14th in the Coaches poll. The Badgers built a 15 point second half lead but had to hang on to defeat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 63-60 at the Kohl Center. Minnesota made it a one possession game late but Chucky Hepburn came up with a big steal in the final minute to preserve another tight victory for what Head Coach Greg Gard has called “team drama” this year. Stephen Crowl led the way with 17 points while Hepburn added 16. Tyler Wahl managed just two points in nine minutes before injuring his ankle in the first half and he would not return. Gard hopes a few days off will help. The Badgers are now 11-2 on the year and sit atop the Big 10 standings at 3-0. They’ll travel to Illinois on Saturday.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO