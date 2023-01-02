ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophie Turner Is Effortlessly Cool & Charmingly Quirky in Never Before-Seen Pregnancy Pics

By Alyssa K. Davis
 3 days ago
Like so many others, Sophie Turner took to social media to share one last reflection on 2022 before focusing on the new year. For the mom of two, her second pregnancy was a significant part of the past year — and as such, she treated us to a few never-before-seen photos in her last photo dump of ’22.

Captioned, “What a year, friends,” Turner began with a photo of herself beaming and husband Joe Jonas cradling her bump at an event. The pair looks effortlessly stylish and cool, as always, with Turner in a curve-hugging gray dress with a khaki-colored trench coat overtop and chunky gold jewelry to finish off the look. Jonas wore black pants, a Gucci cardigan, a thick silver necklace, and his fingernails painted black.

In signature quirky fashion, Turner followed the gorgeous photo of her and her beau with a silly shot of her bump. Aiming her camera at a side table with a mirror as its top, the actress stands with her round belly hovering in the reflection as she smiles down from far above. It’s giving meme energy and we love it.

The Game of Thrones alum also shared what looks like a film photo of herself sitting in a hospital bed, preparing to bring her second child into the world. Turner is giving the camera a big smile and a thumbs up, looking excited as could be to give birth.

Jonas and Turner share two daughters , a 2-year-old named Willa and their 2022 baby, whose name is yet to be revealed. The UK native adores being a mum — in March 2021, she wrote on her Instagram Story, “I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl. It’s my favorite job I’ve ever had.”

Before you go, check out these celebrities who fight to keep paparazzi away from their families .
SheKnows

SheKnows

