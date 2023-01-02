Read full article on original website
Holcomb proposes $1.2 billion increase in Indiana school funding
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has proposed a nearly $1.2 billion increase for K-12 schools as one of his priorities ahead of the 2023 legislative session, calling it the single biggest funding increase for schools in the state’s history. Under Holcomb’s proposal, state K-12 tuition support would rise 6% in the first year of the biennial budget, and 2% the following year, for a total allocation of $17.5 billion. “[It’s] significant to say the...
Special preview of Indiana’s upcoming legislative session
Indiana’s legislative session starts Jan. 9th, but tonight reporters will discuss what this year’s session could hold. Indiana Public Broadcasting will be hosting a legislative session preview tonight with a Facebook Live starting at 6 pm. IPB reporters will talk through what to expect during the budget-writing year.
Holcomb unveils ambitious agenda for 2023, including more than $5 billion in new spending
Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to spend more than $5 billion in new and increased spending in Indiana’s next budget on everything from education to public health and economic development initiatives. Holcomb unveiled his 2023 agenda Wednesday, the most ambitious of his six years in office. While it spans a...
Holcomb wants to rebuild Indiana’s public health system ‘from the ground up’
(WNDU) - The State of Indiana appears to be in better fiscal health than physical health. Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state needs to get healthier, “but suffice it to say, we’re going to have to do something different if we want a different outcome.”. The governor says...
Indiana Governor unveils his agenda for the state
Indiana’s Governor Eric Holcomb announced his 2023 Next Level Agenda. His plan is to focus on bringing major changes and improvements to education, public health, and drawing in more economic growth to the state. “By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce we are building a stronger...
Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding increase, end of textbook fees
WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to increase state funding for K-12 education by more than $1 billion over the next two years. Holcomb announced his proposals for the Indiana’s next two-year budget at a news conference Wednesday at a Warren Township elementary school. “We will be promoting what we’ve […]
Holcomb urging Indiana lawmakers to act on broad, bold agenda
Gov. Eric Holcomb is asking state lawmakers to boost spending on education, health care, law enforcement and myriad other state government programs and services in the final proposed budget of Holcomb’s second term. On Wednesday, the Republican chief executive unveiled a 2023 legislative agenda that eschews his typically modest...
Indiana FSSA gets $42 million grant to support early childhood education
Indiana will be able to recruit more early childhood educators thanks to a $42 million federal grant.
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward
There is no place for discrimination in Indiana, which is why Shelly’s Voice Advocacy is very excited to announce that we have officially filed legislation in the state of Indiana. Our bill is called the Equal Educational Opportunities Act and aims to extend specific anti-discrimination educational rights statutes to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and […] The post Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
GOP governor candidates announce big fundraising hauls
As U.S. Sen. Mike Braun announced a new fundraising record for Indiana’s 2024 governor race, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden is plugging his own numbers, insisting the race is “wide-open.” Meanwhile Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has been quieter about her cash. All three are seeking the Republican nomination with a campaign finance reporting deadline Jan. […] The post GOP governor candidates announce big fundraising hauls appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Yes, checks now arriving in Indiana mailboxes for an auto dealer document fee lawsuit settlement are real
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.
Former Ind. schools chief Jennifer McCormick invites donations as she ponders bid for governor
Republican candidates are already lining up to run for governor in 2024. And Democrats are close to their first official candidate in former state school Superintendent Jennifer McCormick.
Here's what you need to know about Indiana's new tax laws
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s January, but before we know it, the deadline to file taxes will be here. That’s Tuesday, April 18. Here’s what you need to know about Indiana’s new tax laws. First, the income tax for 2023 and 2024 is now...
Indiana’s Attorney General Encourages Residents to check IndianaUnclaimed.gov
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita urges Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to check and see if there is property to be claimed. In 2022, Attorney General Rokita’s office returned over $62 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This is in addition to the $48 million returned in unclaimed property in 2021.
IDEM awarded grants to three area counties
Three Southern Indiana counties will receive a portion of over $500,000 in Community Recycling Grants. There were 16 applicants from across the state seeking grants from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management through their Solid Waste Management Fund. Projects that were awarded the dollars had to demonstrate a positive environmental...
Indiana lawmaker blames gas company for southern Indiana carbon monoxide scares
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend. State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night. The Clarksville...
The savings plan helping people with disabilities cover living costs
INDIANAPOLIS — Living with a disability can be expensive with costs including support services and adaptive transportation. That is why Indiana is one of the states that offers an ABLE savings plan. The account lets people with a disability grow their money, tax-deferred, and put it toward living expenses.
New turn signal law now in effect in Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new turn signal law is now in effect in Indiana. Instead of requiring drivers to use their turn signals within a specific distance of a turn, the law now simply requires drivers to signal before safely making any lane turns or changes. Critics argued a...
Todd Rokita Invites Hoosiers To Visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov To Kick Off 2023
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndiananUNclaimed.gov to kick off 2023. After ringing in the new year, Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have some extra money waiting for them in 2023. “Our hardworking Hoosiers deserve to have their money returned,”...
