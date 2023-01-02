ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Chalkbeat

Holcomb proposes $1.2 billion increase in Indiana school funding

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has proposed a nearly $1.2 billion increase for K-12 schools as one of his priorities ahead of the 2023 legislative session, calling it the single biggest funding increase for schools in the state's history. Under Holcomb's proposal, state K-12 tuition support would rise 6% in the first year of the biennial budget, and 2% the following year, for a total allocation of $17.5 billion.  "[It's] significant to say the...
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Special preview of Indiana's upcoming legislative session

Indiana's legislative session starts Jan. 9th, but tonight reporters will discuss what this year's session could hold. Indiana Public Broadcasting will be hosting a legislative session preview tonight with a Facebook Live starting at 6 pm. IPB reporters will talk through what to expect during the budget-writing year.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Indiana Governor unveils his agenda for the state

Indiana's Governor Eric Holcomb announced his 2023 Next Level Agenda. His plan is to focus on bringing major changes and improvements to education, public health, and drawing in more economic growth to the state. "By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce we are building a stronger...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding increase, end of textbook fees

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to increase state funding for K-12 education by more than $1 billion over the next two years. Holcomb announced his proposals for the Indiana's next two-year budget at a news conference Wednesday at a Warren Township elementary school. "We will be promoting what we've […]
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Holcomb urging Indiana lawmakers to act on broad, bold agenda

Gov. Eric Holcomb is asking state lawmakers to boost spending on education, health care, law enforcement and myriad other state government programs and services in the final proposed budget of Holcomb's second term. On Wednesday, the Republican chief executive unveiled a 2023 legislative agenda that eschews his typically modest...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward

There is no place for discrimination in Indiana, which is why Shelly's Voice Advocacy is very excited to announce that we have officially filed legislation in the state of Indiana. Our bill is called the Equal Educational Opportunities Act and aims to extend specific anti-discrimination educational rights statutes to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and […] The post Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

GOP governor candidates announce big fundraising hauls

As U.S. Sen. Mike Braun announced a new fundraising record for Indiana's 2024 governor race, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden is plugging his own numbers, insisting the race is "wide-open." Meanwhile Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has been quieter about her cash. All three are seeking the Republican nomination with a campaign finance reporting deadline Jan. […] The post GOP governor candidates announce big fundraising hauls appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Here's what you need to know about Indiana's new tax laws

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It's January, but before we know it, the deadline to file taxes will be here. That's Tuesday, April 18. Here's what you need to know about Indiana's new tax laws. First, the income tax for 2023 and 2024 is now...
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

IDEM awarded grants to three area counties

Three Southern Indiana counties will receive a portion of over $500,000 in Community Recycling Grants. There were 16 applicants from across the state seeking grants from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management through their Solid Waste Management Fund. Projects that were awarded the dollars had to demonstrate a positive environmental...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

New turn signal law now in effect in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new turn signal law is now in effect in Indiana. Instead of requiring drivers to use their turn signals within a specific distance of a turn, the law now simply requires drivers to signal before safely making any lane turns or changes. Critics argued a...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Todd Rokita Invites Hoosiers To Visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov To Kick Off 2023

Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndiananUNclaimed.gov to kick off 2023. After ringing in the new year, Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have some extra money waiting for them in 2023. "Our hardworking Hoosiers deserve to have their money returned,"...
INDIANA STATE

